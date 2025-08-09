Angie the ICE Chaser is “single-handedly striking terror into ICE agents” as she tails them across Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, one woman has turned her camera into a tool of resistance. Angelica Vargas, known online as Angie the ICE Chaser, has taken to the streets of Southern California to track Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity. She has gone viral across social media platforms for her efforts, which she documents both live and in posts on her TikTok page (@aaangievargas).

By following ICE vehicles in real time, Angie aims to alert immigrant communities and disrupt what she views as unjust enforcement. Her bold tactics, including honking her horn and shouting warnings like “They are ICE!” from her car window, have drawn praise, concern, and viral attention online. Videos of her confrontations regularly circulate on TikTok, where she has nearly 190K followers.

While immigration crackdowns have intensified during Donald Trump’s second term, so has grassroots resistance. For many, Angie has become a local hero.

Who is Angie the ICE Chaser?

Angie, based in Southern California, describes herself as a content creator and advocate for the undocumented Latinx community. Her mission extends beyond tracking ICE; she also responds to tips about ICE sightings, checks on street vendors, and supports undocumented families with food and supplies.

Her followers on TikTok and Threads have expressed admiration and concern. “She literally just follows ICE vehicles in her car,” one fan posted on Threads. “They become increasingly erratic in their attempts to lose her (breaking sooo many laws on camera) and they never do. She is single-handedly striking terror into ICE agents across LA.”

As her popularity grew, so did her need for support. She recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of her volunteer work. The fundraiser outlines her expenses in detail, giving supporters a clear look at how their donations will be used. The goal of the fundraiser is $80K, and she is already at $77K and counting.

Where the money goes and why it matters

Notably, the first chunk of funding would go toward gas and transportation. Since Angie spends hours each day driving through neighborhoods, fuel costs add up fast. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of keeping her vehicle in working condition. “My car is essential to my work. Routine maintenance, oil changes, tire replacement, and unexpected repairs are necessary to stay safe and mobile while on the road,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Besides vehicle-related expenses, Angie also set aside funds for emergencies. These include potential legal support and direct aid to families impacted by ICE operations. She also participates in food and supply drives for immigrant families struggling to get by.

Moreover, Angie emphasized the need for tools to expand her outreach. Donations would help cover phone bills, internet costs, and equipment for better video documentation. After all, her ability to raise awareness relies on keeping her audience informed in real time. This will additionally aid her in raising awareness of the cause and what she is trying to achieve.

@aaangievargas did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

