Women are stunned by all the things men never learned until they got a girlfriend

Women have opened up new dating discourse as they share basic things men they’ve dated didn’t know until they got a girlfriend.

Featured Video

@egeofanatolia kicked things off with a since-deleted tweet that read, “I can’t believe a guy tweeted ‘So many things you don’t know till you get a gf haha’ and his example was ‘She told me I could open the window to let a breeze in.’”

Before it was deleted, that led to a flood of posts from people who had similar experiences they had found appalling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The “joy of dating men”

Despite the many anecdotes of men being incompetent and women having to pick up the slack, one X user made waves when she insisted that, actually, getting to teach men basic things is actually the “joy” of dating them.

Advertisement

The sentiment was not well-received, to say the least.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Surely there must be more entertaining hobbies than teaching men how to be people, but to each their own, I guess!

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.