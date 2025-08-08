Advertisement
Women are stunned by all the things men never learned until they got a girlfriend

“it’s like raising a tamagotchi but he’s 6’2″ and thinks air fresheners are a scam.”

Left: Tweet reading 'my friend had to tell her boyfriend to use toothpaste, he thought the toothbrush alone was enough and that people just liked the flavour' Right: Tweet reading 'i got to inform my boyfriend that pickles are cucumbers. he assumed there was a pickle tree.'

Women have opened up new dating discourse as they share basic things men they’ve dated didn’t know until they got a girlfriend.

@egeofanatolia kicked things off with a since-deleted tweet that read, “I can’t believe a guy tweeted ‘So many things you don’t know till you get a gf haha’ and his example was ‘She told me I could open the window to let a breeze in.’”

In Body Image
@egeofanatolia/X

Before it was deleted, that led to a flood of posts from people who had similar experiences they had found appalling.

In Body Image
@RealRowdyRuckus/X
In Body Image
@AMJuggernaut/X
In Body Image
@GinFizzes/X
In Body Image
@MidnightUmbra/X
In Body Image
@kitshrek/X
In Body Image
@JillRobiFangirl/X
In Body Image
@missmayn/X
The “joy of dating men”

Despite the many anecdotes of men being incompetent and women having to pick up the slack, one X user made waves when she insisted that, actually, getting to teach men basic things is actually the “joy” of dating them.

In Body Image
@holy_schnitt/X
The sentiment was not well-received, to say the least.

In Body Image
@cyberkittyyzoey/X
In Body Image
@lexaprobby/X
In Body Image
@skullmandible/X
In Body Image
@bf_crane/X
In Body Image
@sokkalore/X
In Body Image
@marsthesublime/X
Surely there must be more entertaining hobbies than teaching men how to be people, but to each their own, I guess!

First published:

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

