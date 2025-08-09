18 of Pedro Pascal’s best social media moments, from sweet messages to full chaos

Pedro Pascal, the beloved actor behind The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, has had a social media journey just as charming and chaotic as his most iconic roles. Although he’s now ghosted X, with his handle (@PedroPascal1) having since been locked down by a fan, his legacy of weird, witty, and wonderful posts lives on.

Before leaving X, Pascal gained a reputation for his unfiltered replies and self-deprecating humor. The actor also regularly posted about his mental health struggles, including sharing positive messages of hope to those who needed them most.

After his departure, he leaned into Instagram, where he shares offbeat selfies, political messages, and teases for upcoming roles. He hasn’t posted much beyond Mandalorian clips on his TikTok account, although one video from 2021 showcases his silly personality.

Check out 18 of the best of Pedro Pascal’s social media shenanigans

From baked fan encounters to family Star Wars performances in parking garages, these 18 moments show why Pedro Pascal is the internet’s favorite zaddy.

1. The time someone joked, “Pedro Pascal holding his Oscar” with photos of him hugging Oscar Isaac.

He QRTed the tweet saying, “I would like to thank the fans. And Guatemala.”

2. When he defended the series finale of Game of Thrones.

3. When he spoke out about anxiety.

“Anxiety is the worst. Sometimes just being aware of your breathing and drinking water and making sure you’ve eaten can reduce it, but when it’s bad, I’d say reach out to a friend you trust and remember you’re not alone,” he wrote on May 4, 2018.

4. When he revealed this tomato quirk.

On a lighter note, Pascal revealed that he accidentally eats the sticker on tomatoes regularly…which begs the question of whether he eats them like an apple.

5. He reposted this little girl, whose cuteness murdered the Chilean actor.

6. Pedro Pascal takes selfies like your auntie, and he agrees.

7. In 2019, Pascal admitted to being high on edibles when he met a fan at the movie theater where she worked.

8. He regularly trolls fans.

9. Everything about this.

10. He shared this kind message on Twitter.

The actor tweeted on Oct 6, 2018, “To anyone feeling defeated, to every ‘other.’ You are my family and I love you. I ever run into you, I will help you if you need it. What a world.”

11. He hypes up his sibling.

In a photo the actor posted of his sister, Lux Pascal, he wrote in Spanish, “Happiness is recognized as a moment of joy and fulfillment. The word happiness comes from the Latin word ‘felicitas.’”

12. He posted a behind-the-scenes SNL photo with Mick Jagger, the caption reads, “Happy Mother’s Day.”

13. Poggers.

14. He has a penchant for taking silly photos with family and costars alike.

15. More recently, Pascal posted on Instagram, “When this is over, I’m going to squeeze you so hard you will fart.”

16. He also wished and prayed for women to externalize their rage for the betterment of the world.

17. Pascal never shies away from politics on social media.

18. This Last of Us snap.



“We both hide chewing gum in our teeth. Don’t tell @sagaftra,” he posted on Instagram, along with a silly photo of himself and Bella Ramsey grinning wildly and staring at the camera, gum in their teeth.

Even after ditching X, Pascal continued to keep fans fed with offbeat content and the occasional political zinger on Instagram.

Whether he’s hamming it up behind the scenes or playfully trolling his own career, Pedro Pascal has mastered the art of being effortlessly online, even when he’s not.

