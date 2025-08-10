From quitting jobs to buying a Corvette, Redditors over 40 share what their version of a midlife crisis looked like

Redditors share bold moves they made to help them get through their midlife crises and what sparked the shift in the first place.

A poster on the subreddit r/AskReddit poses the question, “Redditors over 40, what did your midlife crisis look like?” According to HelpGuide, only around 10 to 20 percent of adults go through a “midlife crisis.” But these changes look different for everyone.

Some 40-somethings say their midlife crisis started with a divorce, job loss, or illness that pushed them to rethink their path forward. Others simply add an expensive hobby, like sports cars, marathons, or traveling, to their lifestyle.

For a few Redditors, their midlife crisis is more subtle. Some start buying clothes at Costco, briefly try a fun hair color, get their ears pierced, and more.

These are 13 ways to have a midlife crisis, according to Reddit.

1. Travel the world

“Backpacked around Europe for 5 months after getting divorced at 39. Quite honestly, that trip saved my life. 40 is going great so far!”—u/vbpatel

“Traveled across China and fell in love with a woman on an overnight train to Beijing. Just met up with her again in Vietnam last month. Who knows how this ends, but she is the most interesting person I’ve ever met. Zero regrets so far.”—u/foxbones

2. Reinvent yourself

“45. Completely reinvented my life. Decided my only goal for the rest of it was to pursue joy. Anything that doesn’t bring me peace and joy? I don’t invest in it. Best investment I’ve ever made was in myself.” —u/PunkZillah

“Never had one. Constantly reinventing myself keeps the spark alive.” —u/financialfreeabroad

3. Start a new hobby

“I bought about $15,000 worth of guitars, amps, and accessories all at once in my late 40s. Still play the same notes and chords I was playing when I was 16. I thought something great was going to occur…it didn’t.” —u/One_Procedure_5708

“Taking improv and acting classes, clumsily working out, doing my best not to quit my work.”—u/Ymirs-Bones

4. Shop at Costco

“Started buying clothes from Costco. It’s wild man…” —u/blargtheavenger

5. Change your style

“The summer I was 42, I got bangs and dyed my hair purple.” —u/littlemissbagel

“48. In the last few years, I’ve gotten the tattoo and helix earring I’ve been wanting forever. Stopped dying my hair dark brown and let it be. Started jogging and eating clean. Started speaking up. My husband might call it a crisis, I call it an awakening.” —u/SummerGirl212

“I had pink hair for a couple weeks during COVID, but that was it – I’m 51.” —u/salty_gemini74

6. Kick addiction

“Got fired from my job because I am a drug addict. Wound up homeless for a few months last summer and now, after nearly a year of going through detox, rehab, halfway house, and now a 3/4 house, finally have some control over shit.” —u/snafu607

7. End relationships

“I’ve decided to quietly fade the woman I’ve called a best friend for over 20 years. We have very different ideas of what friendship should look like, and I’ve come to a dual conclusion: she likes me but doesn’t respect me, and I love her out of sheer loyalty.” —u/RadioSupply

“It’s a doozy. Starting off with a divorce and basically rebuilding myself and my life from scratch.” —u/poopscooperguy

8. Move abroad

“Moved to berlin, had a 3 year bender of sex, drugs & techno and then i moved back home. best decision I’ve ever made (both moving there and moving back).” —u/aphex2000

“I moved half a planet away from the country of my birth and married a man 16 years younger than me. We’ve been married 17 years now, so it worked out for the best, but boy did I go scorched earth.”—u/wwaxwork

9. Quit your job

“Quit my job, started my own company. The crisis was a catalyst for change, which is what most people need more of in their lives, lest we become over-comfortable and whiny.” —u/CheeseburgerBrown

“I guess quitting a job where I was being bullied to spend the summer with my small children. Frankly, no one should wait until mid-life to do this.” —u/Common_Poetry3018

“I gave up sales and became a mental health counselor for kids. Just wanted to feel like I was helping.” —u/FandiBilly

“I quit my job that took my 30s away. I had no plan at all. The place just felt toxic the whole time. Found a job 10 months later, which was part-time, and I couldn’t be happier. During those 10 months, I was likely recovering from 11 years of anguish stemming from that job. Time off will do your mind so much good and give you clarity for what’s ahead. Don’t discredit what you can do without making money.” —u/Ornamental_oriental

10. Run marathons

“Started doing marathons and triathlons…..beats buying a Corvette.” —u/Oceanliving32

“I’m at the marathon stage. My budget is hoping I don’t progress to the triathlon stage.” —u/couverte

11. Go back to school

“Went back to grad school, zero regrets.” —u/Suitable_cataclysm

12. Build Legos

“Legos…..ungodly amount of legos.” —u/NothingUpstairs4957

“It looks like I’m buying a lot of Legos.” —u/diskimone

13. Buy a car

“I bought a Dodge Challenger.” —u/RipErRiley

“Sports car and sports car accessories.” —u/kunstlinger

“I guess mine was that I bought another old BMW. (’86 E30).” —u/M635_Guy

“I’ve had serious anxiety issues surrounding cars and driving. So I bought a sports car and tracked it. Getting into motorsports is helping me be a better driver, but it was a total midlife crisis purchase.” —u/Arsenic_Bite_4b

