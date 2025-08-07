The internet has crowned a new hero: The “Ibiza Final Boss”

The internet has found its newest unlikely icon: a man in a black vest, gold chain, and medieval bowl cut who lit up Ibiza’s dance floors with pure, unfiltered confidence. Dubbed the “Ibiza Final Boss” by TikTok, his viral moment began with a video that racked up over 19 million views.

Featured Video

It all began when Ibiza venue and clothing shop Zero Six West Ibiza (@zerosixwestibiza) posted a video of the man living his best life at a party. The caption read, “Does anyone know this absolute legend coz we’ve got 2 free guestlist with his name on it!” That video exploded online, racking up over 27,000 comments.

Other people in Ibiza began posting videos of the “final boss” as he danced his heart out in Ibiza.

Advertisement

Who is the Ibiza Final Boss?

While people speculated wildly in the comments, people were loving his unique devil-may-care style. One top comment declared, “That is THE Ibiza final boss,” while another joked, “If England was a person 🥀”

Advertisement

Some people also posed ideas for how the man ended up with his unique haircut. One TikToker suggested, “bro was at barbers while ordering a pizza on phone. When he asked for mushroom on top Barber thought he was talking to him.”

Not long after the initial video, more videos surfaced of the Ibiza final boss dancing with other ravers as people tried to find out who he was.

Eventually, the man at the heart of the trending videos revealed himself as Jack Kay, a self-described “normal person from Newcastle.” Jack confirmed his identity on TikTok and Instagram (@jack.kayy1), where he thanked fans for their support. Despite the viral fame, he remained humble, writing, “It’s just a lot for me to take in at the moment.”

Advertisement

His girlfriend, Alisha Cook, also joined the fun. She posted a now-private TikTok video joking, “POV: ya boyfriend’s now known as Ibiza Final Boss.”

Brands and fans are obsessed

The internet wasn’t the only one paying attention. Brands quickly jumped in on the trend. Electrical retailer Currys posted a photo of a Henry Hoover edited to wear Jack’s signature accessories and hairstyle. “The real Ibiza final boss,” it joked.

Advertisement

Even Booking.com offered Jack a trip back to Ibiza, commenting, “Hey legend, we wanna get you back to Ibiza for an extended stay. Check your DMs.”

As Jack’s fame skyrocketed, he broke his silence with a message to fans. “Appreciate all the love and messages of everyone. I will get back to everyone quick [as] I can. It’s just a lot for me to take in at the moment,” he said via Instagram Stories. “It’s crazy, stay locked in, got some big news coming.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.