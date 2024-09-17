‘Let’s be financially responsible’: A TikTok sound or life lesson?

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Now we’ve all finished looking for a man in finance, it’s time to get serious about money. Maybe you took a vacation this summer, or got a new outfit or car—either way, plenty of us need to tighten our belts right about now. But when it comes to being frugal, it’s a lot easier said than done.

This simple, 6-second sound exemplifies that struggle perfectly. Really, it’s no surprise that it has been used in over 100,000 TikToks. Here’s what we know about the “Let’s be financially responsible” sound.

The sound

“Let’s be financially responsible!” a muffled male voice exclaims, before the sound cuts to some very ominous chords. These two diametrically opposite sounds work as part of a two-part TikTok meme.

The first part involves someone stating their intentions to be financially responsible, before the camera pans to the reason why being financially responsible might be harder than they thought.

Examples of these roadblocks (pun intended) include a new car, a sweet treat, Doordash, and Target. But hey, we’re only human, right?

Where’s it from?

House of Auto, a car sales company, is the originator of this trend. Its version of the video amassed 252,300 views, and was uploaded on June 22.

While the origins of the male voice remain enigmatic, we do know where the chords come from. The first-person shooter game, Left 4 Dead.

Namely, these chords occur when the player encounters a creature called a Boomer—an especially bloated zombie-type creature.

Sound off

It might have nothing to do with financial responsibility, but enthusiastic commenters couldn’t get enough of the Left 4 Dead throwback. “Best game mentioned!” one wrote. “This sound made my heart beat a little too fast.” another added. While a third exclaimed: “THE BOOMER NOISE I NOTICED IT RIGHT AWAY!”

In terms of sound origins, this certainly is one for the gamer bros.

