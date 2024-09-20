Rebecca Black debuts Charli XCX ‘Brat’ mash-up of ‘Friday’ during Boiler Room set

No one lists days like Rebecca Black.

Rebecca Black’s “Friday” is an anthem for our time. Famously, the song went super viral back in 2011 for not necessarily the right reasons, as people were critical of an unknown thirteen year old releasing this absurd song that she didn’t write or produce.

Now, the song itself is thirteen years old and has wormed its way into our collective subconscious, both for what it is and its origins. In fact, some would argue the tune predicted the TikTok dance-ification of our pop culture in a larger sense, for better or worse.

Need a refresher? Even if you don’t, today is literally Friday; it’s like listening to “Jingle Bell Rock” on Christmas Day!

As it turns out, Black is still evolving her signature tune.

Rebecca Black’s “Friday” remix gets a “Brat” spin

During a DJ set at the Los Angeles Boiler Room club, Black played a Charli XCX mash-up of “Friday” and Charli’s “360” done by YouTuber felipe.mp3.

Rebecca Black playing a Friday x 360 mashup at her Boiler Room set. pic.twitter.com/W6JjMO7Quw — xcxshake (@xcxshake) September 17, 2024

Pretty much universally lauded at the time, “Friday”’s redemption arc appears to be nearly complete. I mean, just look at the joy and elation on the faces of those Boiler Room-goers. Additionally, those online have responded with seemingly nothing but positivity.

“never stop queen, keep singing” comments one X user.

“I mean it honestly and unironically, your song is chill and not hurting anyone. Rock out girl,” writes another.

“worship you! You make that bread,” says yet another.

As Black herself posted, her usage of the tune will likely never die.

i will stop playing friday when my therapy bills are recouped https://t.co/UM4E4H5jmD — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) September 19, 2024

It’s a masterclass in embracing the cringe of your past.

Take a listen to the full remix below:

