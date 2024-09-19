Chappell Roan’s viral VMA moment shocked viewers, delighted fans 

Decoding Fandom is a weekly column that dives deep into the world of fan culture and runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

According to data from Paramount ( via Variety ), the Video Music Awards (VMAs) prompted 66.7 million social media interactions, “making it the most social interactions ever for a VMAs telecast.” Though the data doesn’t get any more specific, a cursory search online indicates that a significant portion of those interactions centered on one person: Chappell Roan .



One of the most-discussed pop stars in recent months, Roan ignited controversy several weeks ago with her frank declarations about personal boundaries and interacting with the public . During the VMAs pre-show, a viral red carpet moment gave Roan a chance to enact her boundaries in real-time. While arranging herself on the carpet, a photographer told someone—it’s unclear who—to “shut the fuck up.” Roan immediately turned around, pointing a finger, and responded “ you shut the fuck up !”



The short clip immediately blew up online, and viewers had a lot to say.

Many cheered her on, noting that rude men deserve to be yelled at in public, and that her reaction was valid. Others suggested she should link up with Bjork, who famously attacked a paparazzi who was harassing her and her son. Several stars also expressed their support for Roan, including Noah Kahan , who shared his own harrowing red carpet experience. “way to stand up for yourself,” he wrote.



Unsurprisingly, Roan still has her share of haters. A few X users parrotted the same talking points that emerged following Roan’s discussion of boundaries. “yeah she’s not built for fame whatsoever” one user wrote. “who does she think she is… this is your first year being relevant at all,” wrote another. Several of these users describe themselves as Ariana Grande stans, suggesting an undercurrent of competition within these criticisms.



Roan’s fans were quick to clap back at detractors. “Is this not a testament to the fact that she’s kinda the only person built for fame bc she’s not willing to sacrifice herself to the machine ?” one X user wrote.



Minutes after the incident, Roan discussed the response to her TikTok videos in a red carpet interview . “People have been so respectful, like, no one has been creepy to me, or like harassed me, it’s been like, I feel very heard, and like, it feels good,” she shared, making a distinction between her true fans and those who harass her in public. “It’s easy for me to stand up for myself. So, like, of course I had to say it,” she said of the viral moment.



Roan’s red carpet appearance wasn’t the only portion of the event that blew up online. Her red carpet outfit was a medieval, Joan of Arc-esque look complete with a sword, and she continued this theme with her performance, singing “Good Luck Babe” while covered in armor. Fans went wild for the performance, both because of the impressive production design and the song’s message.



“if i had seen a lady in armor singing about repressed homosexuality onstage at the vmas when i was a teenager i might have been able to come out of the closet before i was 32,” one fan wrote on X.

Numerous fans noted how powerful it was to see a lesbian pop star singing about “comphet” (compulsory heterosexuality) on prime time television, sharing that the performance made them emotional.



Fans flooded X, Reddit, and Tumblr with hundreds of pieces of fanart of Roan’s medieval looks. Following her empowering red carpet moment and lauded performance, the mood among the fandom was euphoric.

Why it matters

Despite the haters that continue to follow her, Roan has received a considerable amount of support in real time.

Indeed, what makes this moment different from other celebrity reckonings is Roan’s demand for respect at the start of her career. Rather than wait decades to be re-evaluated like, say, Britney Spears or Tonya Harding, Roan’s upending the timeline, forcing us to consider how we treat famous women without the benefit of hindsight.



Stan culture has never been as intense as it is today, and much of that has to do with social media. With that comes a sense of entitlement about what celebrities owe us. But while fans have a greater platform to speak than ever, so do celebs. Roan standing up for herself in public and spectators pledging their support suggests, if not a total paradigm shift, at least a step in the right direction.



