Kim Kardashian debuts custom satin silver painted Cybertruck

It feels like Cybertrucks have been around forever, doesn’t it? While catching them on the road is still a novelty for most of us, the concept, presentation and idea of the vehicle is just exhausting. While I wish it wasn’t the case, the vehicle says more about its owner than the Batmobile.

Let’s just say it appeals to a very specific type of person. Speaking of…

Kim Kardashian debuts new Cybertruck

Kim Kardashian likes her Cybertruck. I mean, she really likes her Cybertruck. Aside from the act of owning one, which is truly a sacrifice of love unto itself, she gifted her son a mini-one for his birthday.

Now, she’s changed the Cybertruck game entirely. How could she have possibly improved this futuristic emblem of man’s pursuit of advancement in our universe?

She gave it paint!

Kim Kardashian had her Tesla @cybertruck modified and even painted – Dope or nope? pic.twitter.com/gdXppRbe50 — Brian Basson (@BassonBrain) September 17, 2024

NEWS: Kim Kardashian's @Cybertruck is painted* (not wrapped) in a custom satin silver shade called "Ghost Gray" and rides lower, on 26-inch Forgiato ECL-Series Cactus Jack wheels by Travis Scott, which read “Don't read this and drive.”



(*Stainless steel is not easy to paint) pic.twitter.com/xoYQ7uI3kD — ALEX (@ajtourville) September 17, 2024

Kim unveiled the look on her Instagram on Sunday.

While some celebs have had their Cybertrucks wrapped, this seems to be the first public painting of the vehicle. It also appears that she’s made the wheels bigger, increasing them from 20 to 26 inches. She’s all in on this thing. In fact, this isn’t even her only Cybertruck, as Kim owns two. (Well, two-and-a-quarter if you count her son’s.)

Kim Kardashian’s Cybertruck previously blamed for injuring her

The paint reveal comes a couple of months after speculation grew that Kim had actually injured her fingers on the frunk of her Cybertruck in March, 2024, after receiving her truck in February.

In a trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim was shown wearing a splint and bandage on her middle finger during a doctor’s office trip. In a confessional follow-up, Kim says the doctor stated, “the, like, tip broke off. It was, like, more painful than childbirth.” No further details were provided about the injury, leading many to speculate this was Cybertruck-induced. It would certainly be par for this thing’s course.

Kim had revealed her bandaged fingers in a March Instagram post, saying “hurt myself, guys,” with a playful remark about “sacrificing for beauty” thrown in. (“Beauty?” Dead giveaway, as nothing is more beautiful than a Cybertruck.)

Regardless, we’ll see if Kim’s paint job inspires other Cybertruck owners to get sloppy with their Elonmobiles. Your move, Steve Aoki.

