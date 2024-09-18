‘Wow that’s tragic’: A snapshot of athletes taking part in the ‘signing old photos’ TikTok prank

There’s a new viral trend on TikTok, and I think it’s one we can all get behind.

Who doesn’t love embarrassing old photos of literally anyone but yourself? Everyone. That idea is the nucleus of a new trend that targets professional athletes and asks them to autograph a photo of themselves from their past–ideally, one that is very embarrassing.

‘Singing old photos’ trend takes off

Over the past few days, the trend has blown up with professional sports teams and even seeped into the real world. Granted, with social media being what it is, finding old photos of someone isn’t all that difficult.

However, the detective work involved in tracking down particularly embarrassing images is worthy of applause. As you might imagine, the best part is hands-down the subject’s reaction.

Take this September 10th video posted to the Ladies Professional Golf Association’s TikTok account.

Professional golfers Nelly Korda, Ally Ewing, and Andrea Lee are all mortified at the “sweet nostalgia.” On September 13th, the Seattle Mariners fell victim.

Obviously, not everyone’s totally into this. “Where did you even find this? Get that away from me, I’m not signing that,” says unamused pitcher Tayler Saucedo.

The Phoenix Mercury women’s basketball team was also a subject of the trend on Sept. 9th with a video captioned, “We’re framing each of these above their lockers.”

“That’s … Wow that’s tragic,” reacts center Brittney Griner. How about the Los Angeles Chargers?

Chargers’ cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. admitted to the source of his photo, saying, “Ya’ll went on Facebook?” Now do the New York Jets!

The trend is clearly resonating with people, as these videos are racking up views in the millions, leading this trend to be practiced by a seriously endless number of sports organizations. Bravo to these teams’ social media uh, teams.

‘Signing old photos’ prank spreads beyond athletes

Though as I mentioned, the trend has reached beyond athletics and into the everyday world. And the results have been decidedly mixed.

Are you on a sports team that hasn’t yet done this trend? Get on it before it’s over in two days (max)! Happy Facebook spelunking, all!

