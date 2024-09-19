‘How dare you’: Australian remake of ‘The Office’ divides the Internet

Fans of The Office, I come bearing great and/or terrible news!
So, do you know how the version of the series you probably memorized was a US remake of the UK original? Actually, 11 other countries have remade the series. (It’s the reason Ricky Gervais doesn’t have to worry about angering anyone in Hollywood. Cheeky monkey! What won’t he say?)
Well, now Australia’s doing its own version, and the trailer just dropped.
The Office: Australia edition
The re-remake looks to be an odd mishmash of the US and UK versions of the show, with a post-Covid twist. There are, of course, new characters, at least in name and appearance.
The trailer introduces us to the first female to lead an Office series, Australian comedian Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard. Ward seems to be playing Hannah closer to a David Brent than a Michael Scott, though there are certainly some Scott-isms to be had in there.
As you’d expect, there also appears to be a Jim/Tim, a Pam/Dawn, a Dwight/Gareth, and a grab bag of other parallels. There’s a lady in there who at least looks oddly like Creed.
And they sadly don’t work at DownUnder-Mifflin—I checked. The company is called Flinley Craddick.
Social media reacts to The Office‘s Australian edition
Obviously, the Internet is going to have opinions on this. And friends, they are about what you’d expect.
It’s unclear how much of this is “women starring in thing bad” or “this actually looks inept,” though I imagine the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
It’s not a complete roasting, however. There are a few out there who like what they see:
The Australian Office debuts on Amazon Prime on October 8th. And like most shows in the year 2024, it has (*ginormous sigh*) 8 episodes.
