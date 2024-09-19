‘How dare you’: Australian remake of ‘The Office’ divides the Internet

Fans of The Office, I come bearing great and/or terrible news!

So, do you know how the version of the series you probably memorized was a US remake of the UK original? Actually, 11 other countries have remade the series. (It’s the reason Ricky Gervais doesn’t have to worry about angering anyone in Hollywood. Cheeky monkey! What won’t he say?)

Well, now Australia’s doing its own version, and the trailer just dropped.

The Office: Australia edition

The re-remake looks to be an odd mishmash of the US and UK versions of the show, with a post-Covid twist. There are, of course, new characters, at least in name and appearance.

The trailer introduces us to the first female to lead an Office series, Australian comedian Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard. Ward seems to be playing Hannah closer to a David Brent than a Michael Scott, though there are certainly some Scott-isms to be had in there.

As you’d expect, there also appears to be a Jim/Tim, a Pam/Dawn, a Dwight/Gareth, and a grab bag of other parallels. There’s a lady in there who at least looks oddly like Creed.

And they sadly don’t work at DownUnder-Mifflin—I checked. The company is called Flinley Craddick.

Social media reacts to The Office‘s Australian edition

Obviously, the Internet is going to have opinions on this. And friends, they are about what you’d expect.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see but after watching this I reckon this Aussie The Office remake is gonna bomb spectacularly.



‘Kath and Kim Does The Office’ sounds good in theory but…pic.twitter.com/R4xSyNDmsl — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) September 18, 2024

It has been drawn to my attention that an Australian version of The Office has been made and I would like to preemptively apologise for what is certain to be the Raygun of television. — Tim Callanan (@MrTimCallanan) September 17, 2024

Initial impressions for The Office Australia are not looking good pic.twitter.com/pURSUuscjm — ahmed (@ahmeds97_) September 18, 2024

Episode summaries for the new Australian Office:



1. Pilot. Meet the gang at Crikey! Paper Co. They make those paper coasters for Outback Steakhouse that dissolve the second you set your beer down.



2. Girl Dwight brings her boomerang collection to work. Four people are… — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) September 18, 2024

https://twitter.com/PrisonMatt_/status/1836494430485819419

*Groans in Australian*

Utopia is already our "Australian Office".



I don't like that it's clearly imitating the US Office, instead of using the original UK series as a springboard for an Aussie tone.

Instead its a copy of a US remake that was originally tweaked for US audiences. https://t.co/vQv7Hg4OU6 — Adele K Thomas (@AdeleKThomas) September 19, 2024

I just watched the trailer for the Australian version of The Office.



W T F? @PrimeVideo



It looks like they are trying very hard to be funny and failing terribly. pic.twitter.com/VjrPpypIWm — Josè (@SigmaTweeter) September 19, 2024

First of all, how dare you.



Second of all Utopia (the Australian show) is already a superior Australian version of The Office and recommended for people of any country who find humor in absurd bureaucracy. https://t.co/ZvHZjKAug9 — mitrebox (@mitrebox) September 18, 2024

Normally the trailers for movies or TV shows at least somewhat entice me to watch something, but the trailer for The Office Australia is the worst trailer I’ve ever seen. If this is what they’re running with, this could be the worst show in a very, very long time. — Matthew Stone (@stone1_matthew) September 18, 2024

This Australian version of The Office is (rightly) getting skewered, but, in its defense, how could it every live up to the masterpiece that is the India version of The Office? https://t.co/w6klfUmMhz pic.twitter.com/iodTwOeKqA — Tyler (@tyler_austin55) September 18, 2024

This looks fine. I just don't understand why this is a thing when Australia already has workplace comedies ('Utopia') and America has moved on from 'The Office' ('Abbott Elementary, 'Animal Control', etc.)… https://t.co/Vhp3fGa8BE — Jon Bridges (@jonnbridges) September 18, 2024

It’s unclear how much of this is “women starring in thing bad” or “this actually looks inept,” though I imagine the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

It’s not a complete roasting, however. There are a few out there who like what they see:

https://twitter.com/mishtydoi/status/1836275637457125789

The Office Australia is going to be amazing! https://t.co/BAJWYVPKk6 — Donnie Coulter (@DProduce) September 19, 2024

The Australian Office debuts on Amazon Prime on October 8th. And like most shows in the year 2024, it has (*ginormous sigh*) 8 episodes.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.