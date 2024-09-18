Chipotle, Cinnabon, and Auntie Anne’s have all released official Halloween costumes this year, but why?

It’s almost Halloween costume pickin’ time, folks. Any thoughts on what 2024 thing you’re going to go as? Chappell Roan? A sandworm from Dune 2 perhaps? How about a stressful presidential election? There are so many options from which to choose; how does one possibly narrow such a thing down?

Well, America’s budget restaurant chains are here to help.

Chipotle announces official Halloween costumes

This year, for the first time, Chipotle is teaming up with Spirit Halloween to release a series of costumes “inspired by popular memes on both brands’ social channels.”

i have a cute couples halloween costume if anyone is free https://t.co/TiweA2P3h6 pic.twitter.com/eKKZmjWQx7 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) September 9, 2024

As of September 6th, Halloween-loving Chipotle fans can head into participating Spirit Halloween stores and purchase one of the following costumes: Chipotle Fork, Chipotle Napkin, Chipotle Water Cup, Chipotle Burrito, and Chipotle To-Go Bag. Spooky!

Why is this happening?

An understandable question you may have right now is: WHY?

would you rock any of these? pic.twitter.com/zYqed9HkHk — XHabib (@RealXHabib) September 15, 2024

As Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle Chris Brandt states, “Our popular Halloween tradition, Boorito, began with a burrito-themed costume contest and now we’re taking it to the next level with the launch of our first-ever costume collection in collaboration with Spirit Halloween.”

On the other side, Executive Vice President of Spirit Halloween, Kym Sarkos said, “we’re no strangers to memes at Spirit Halloween. Year after year, we are blown away by the passion and creativity we see from fans sharing their take on popular Spirit Halloween memes–and we’re beyond thrilled to be teaming up with Chipotle to bring some of those creations to life.”

Basically, it has a very “how do you do, fellow kids” vibe about it. Regardless, people are starting to take notice in the wild.

Cool, a costume representing the missing parts of every delivery I’ve ever gotten from Chipotle. https://t.co/duiw1xYoJX pic.twitter.com/khVotljiCK — Jimmy Stuart (@opalcity) September 10, 2024

Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s join the club

But Chipotle isn’t the only new food-costume game in town (the town being the store Spirit Halloweeen). Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s have also released some costumes for this Halloween season, which include:

Adult Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Nuggets Cup Costume: Includes a full costume and hat, allowing you to dress up as a classic pretzel cup from the chain.

Adult Cinnabon Box 3D Costume: This officially licensed Cinnabon Box 3D Costume makes you look like the perfect snack, and includes a full-sized cinnamon-roll-shaped costume.

Bring your sweet and salty cravings to life with these official Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s costumes! Shop now at https://t.co/uKaeJCEtWP. pic.twitter.com/Sihg5Uy0i4 — Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) September 17, 2024

Again, there’s that pesky “WHY” question! Fear not, Kym Sarkos has a statement for this one too: “Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon’s baked treats have long been crowd favorites, so we’re thrilled to be giving fans new ways to celebrate and experience the products they love,” said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween.

I’m starting to feel like Sarkos is the mastermind here and is trying to create a society of giant food and trash. Time will tell, by which point it’ll likely be too late.

If you feel so inclined, these costumes can be purchased in person or online at Spirit Halloween’s website.

