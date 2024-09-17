‘Now that is composure’: Nicola Coughlan praised for keeping cool as people walked by her on the Emmys red carpet

Ego is a tough thing to shake in entertainment. In fact, it’s the cause of some of our most spectacular celebrity meltdowns and horror stories.

As a result, it’s all the more impressive when someone of note has the ability to keep their cool in the face of a perceived slight or indignity. Enter Nicola Coughlan.

Nicola Coughlan’s Emmys red carpet moment goes viral

If you’re a viewer of Bridgerton and especially Derry Girls, you know Coughlan is a damn delight on so very many levels. Now, the internet is singing her praises further for the way she kept it together on the Emmys red carpet as people just sort of continuously ignored her, as seen in the clip below, which has been going viral.

It’s a rough look for those Emmy attendees who pass by in a stream of camera blocking and indifference.

Social media responds to the clip

But unlike those rubes, the Internet sees Nicola and appreciates her!

Love this woman. Now that is composure https://t.co/aEQEVs9qDC — Campbell (@Campbell2163) September 16, 2024

I am about to make John Wick look forgiving. https://t.co/gaQuN26XFN — Richy Craven (@RichyCraven) September 16, 2024

https://twitter.com/zaneysays/status/1835472289607143864

https://twitter.com/beingamaguire/status/1835467226159136989

being rude to nicola coughlan in front of me would end me up in jail https://t.co/RQRzt9Jztu — ky (@kyIiehickson) September 17, 2024

https://twitter.com/beboopsz/status/1836035544515743991

Let the queen enjoy her moment why they keep disrupting her — Insulin (@Insulin56) September 16, 2024

Regardless, it seemed like Nicola, who also presented that night, had a lovely—and very relatable—experience otherwise. She even posted a picture from that viral shootus interruptus.

Nicola Coughlan the relatable queen you are. pic.twitter.com/Q9YoVkUf70 — PENELOISE ENDGAME (@moonbinmemes_) September 17, 2024

Keep on shining, Nicola Coughlan. We all see you and appreciate you!

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.