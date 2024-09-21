‘I don’t understand him anymore’: Lucas Bravo speaks out on the villainizing of his character Gabriel on ‘Emily in Paris’

Did you know it’s supposed to be pronounced “Emily in Pa-ree” not “Emily is Pair-iss”? It’s a (sorta) attempt at a rhyme. I feel like most people don’t know that.

Anyway, Part 2 of Emily in Paris’ 4th season just dropped on Netflix on September 12th. The popular dramedy premiered in October 2020 and has enchanted all who don’t like to think too hard about their entertainment.

Like any show with a few seasons under its belt, the characters can evolve. However, one of Emily’s stars revealed this week that he wasn’t super thrilled at his character’s evolution.

Why was Chef Gabriel so different in Emily in Paris Season 4?

So, French actor Lucas Bravo has been on the show since the beginning as the main love interest for the titular Emily, Chef Gabriel.

However—SPOILER ALERT!—in the last half of season four, things have taken a bit of a turn, with Gabriel coming across as a bit of a jerk. Meanwhile, the show has given Emily a new love interest in Rome.

And fans of the show either horrified, aren’t into it, or have moved on from the character completely:

the writers of emily in paris ate with the new season ngl

gabriel is like that one ex that u get into contact and no contact with

alfie is definitely the one that got away

marcello should be MR RIGHT

pls don't ruin the next season tho thanks — h (@renuscarlet) September 14, 2024

finally watched the rest of season 4 for emily in paris & yeah gabriel can go straight to the pits of hell pic.twitter.com/AIlsRuQqu7 — ‏ً (@spelivs) September 19, 2024

Why would the producers ruin the ending of Emily in Paris with this lame effort from Gabriel, who only ever wants her when she's with someone else??? Lovely to see Rupert Everett and the divine Raoul Bova join the show!!! 😜 #EmilyInParis #TeamMarcellopic.twitter.com/vkFyQ7jwit — Grand Duchess (@HRHGrandDuchess) September 14, 2024

Agreeeeeeed. When Gabriel left Emily bcs of Camille, that's it. The final straw for a relationship. He doesn't deserve Emily. Btw, I'm hoping Emily and Marcello are the end game for this drama. He is 🔥 #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/WT6pAVCytS — Shajuliana (@JustELF6) September 18, 2024

this would have been a good scene if gabriel was justified in saying all that. yet he treated emily like shit the whole season and had the audacity to complain.. i hate this mannn#EmilyInParis https://t.co/KYnLufeRfb — | artemis | (@jenhosies) September 13, 2024

I'm still rooting for them but only if Gabriel fights like hell for Emily and earns the right to be with her by making amends (And changes his hair style 🤣) #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/m5u8pIB1Kz — Caro ⎊ ∞ (@_LightToMyDark) September 18, 2024

emily in paris writers better not disappoint me next season. we’re over gabriel- Marcello is who the people WANT. — Liv Favaro (@liv_freely) September 19, 2024

emily in paris spoilers////



i swear if they actually make her break up with marcello next season to go back to gabriel again.. pic.twitter.com/cOidpCC2WN — mira (@kissoffIife) September 19, 2024

Actor Lucas Bravo speaks out on his character’s changes

Bravo was asked about the recent developments in Gabriel’s storyline while on the red carpet by SheKnows. Folks, he did not hold back his true thoughts. Classic French guy!.

“I don’t really read what’s online, but reading the script this last season, I was like, I don’t really like what is becoming and where this storyline is going,” says Bravo. “You know, at the end of the day, I’m just an actor, and I’m here to say my lines. But yeah, it’s kinda weird. It’s kinda weird.”

Bravo continues, “I don’t think he’s the villain, but he definitely has trouble understanding the dynamics. He naively, you know, thinks he’s the victim, but he needs to own up to his mistakes and man up a bit. Cause he was more fun to play when he was just cheeky—and in love.”

Bravo mentions that he loved part one of the fourth season, which saw Gabriel’s reconnecting with Emily, but shooting part two was strange. “I don’t understand him anymore. Darren [Star] has plans; I’m just following him.”

Bravo and show creator Darren Star seem perfectly cordial in this GMA interview from two days ago. Will we see more of Gabriel in season five?

Time will tell whether or not Gabriel’s redemption is in our future. Either way, this whole thing has a very Gilmore Girls vibe about it. Is Emily just a multiverse Rory?

