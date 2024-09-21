‘I don’t understand him anymore’: Lucas Bravo speaks out on the villainizing of his character Gabriel on ‘Emily in Paris’

Did you know it’s supposed to be pronounced “Emily in Pa-ree” not “Emily is Pair-iss”? It’s a (sorta) attempt at a rhyme. I feel like most people don’t know that.
Anyway, Part 2 of Emily in Paris’ 4th season just dropped on Netflix on September 12th. The popular dramedy premiered in October 2020 and has enchanted all who don’t like to think too hard about their entertainment.
Like any show with a few seasons under its belt, the characters can evolve. However, one of Emily’s stars revealed this week that he wasn’t super thrilled at his character’s evolution.
Why was Chef Gabriel so different in Emily in Paris Season 4?
So, French actor Lucas Bravo has been on the show since the beginning as the main love interest for the titular Emily, Chef Gabriel.
However—SPOILER ALERT!—in the last half of season four, things have taken a bit of a turn, with Gabriel coming across as a bit of a jerk. Meanwhile, the show has given Emily a new love interest in Rome.
And fans of the show either horrified, aren’t into it, or have moved on from the character completely:
Actor Lucas Bravo speaks out on his character’s changes
Bravo was asked about the recent developments in Gabriel’s storyline while on the red carpet by SheKnows. Folks, he did not hold back his true thoughts. Classic French guy!.
“I don’t really read what’s online, but reading the script this last season, I was like, I don’t really like what is becoming and where this storyline is going,” says Bravo. “You know, at the end of the day, I’m just an actor, and I’m here to say my lines. But yeah, it’s kinda weird. It’s kinda weird.”
@sheknows #EmilyInParis star Lucas Bravo tells us his thoughts on Gabriel’s arc during this new season. 👀 @paleycenter #tv #television ♬ original sound – SheKnows
Bravo continues, “I don’t think he’s the villain, but he definitely has trouble understanding the dynamics. He naively, you know, thinks he’s the victim, but he needs to own up to his mistakes and man up a bit. Cause he was more fun to play when he was just cheeky—and in love.”
Bravo mentions that he loved part one of the fourth season, which saw Gabriel’s reconnecting with Emily, but shooting part two was strange. “I don’t understand him anymore. Darren [Star] has plans; I’m just following him.”
Bravo and show creator Darren Star seem perfectly cordial in this GMA interview from two days ago. Will we see more of Gabriel in season five?
Time will tell whether or not Gabriel’s redemption is in our future. Either way, this whole thing has a very Gilmore Girls vibe about it. Is Emily just a multiverse Rory?
