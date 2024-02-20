‘The most insane career trajectory of any Disney Channel star’: Behind the TikTok conspiracy theory that Bridgit Mendler is a time traveler

Another day, another internet theory that has me saying…I’m sorry, what? But, I’m getting ahead of myself: let’s start with the backstory first. Some people online believe Bridgit Mendler is a time traveler, and her recent announcement only fanned those flames.

Bridgit Mendler started her career as an actor, starring in several small films before signing a contract with Disney Channel, where she was best known for her role as Juliet van Heusen on Wizards of Waverly Place, her role as Teddy Duncan on Good Luck Charlie, and for playing Olivia White in the Disney Channel Original movie, Lemonade Mouth.

From there, Bridgit went on to pursue music, releasing the album Hello My Name Is… which appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 and featured her biggest hit single, “Ready or Not.” She also released an EP in 2016 titled Nemesis.

She then pivoted from the arts altogether, focusing on pursuing higher education in the late 2010s, earning a Ph.D. from MIT and a JD from Harvard Law.

And—as if all of that weren’t impressive enough—this week it was announced that she is now officially the CEO of a startup company called Northwood Space. According to reports, the company “aims to create satellite ground stations that are designed with mass production and customer flexibility first in mind.”

Bridgit Mendler is officially a CEO as she launches her startup, Northwood Space.



Northwood aims to create satellite ground stations that are designed with mass production and customer flexibility first in mind. pic.twitter.com/l5K6C2pDab — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2024

AND—in an unrelated bit of news—she also recently announced that she adopted a four-year-old child:

The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is



that’s my news for now folks 💛 pic.twitter.com/o8gU4gtHso — Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) February 20, 2024

So, how does time travel play into all of this?

Well, if you must know, there are several people online who believe Bridgit is a time traveler. Yes, really. One in-depth TikTok explaining the subject by user jcubedhax even has over 6.6 million views at the time of this article’s publication:

Basically, the theory points to Bridgit’s original Twitter bio (before she recently changed it to reflect a more professional look) in which she explicitly wrote “time travel??” as if to state it as a future goal of hers:

From there, the theory goes on to highlight several cryptic tweets by the star promising something big coming, as well as some odd discrepancies in her career choices.

The comments on the TikTok about the theory appear to be split, with one user stating ,“I agree! Because with those credentials, there’s no way we are on the same time scale as her. Like how can one accomplish all of that?!” while another commenter simply wrote, “2023 core is genuinely not knowing if this is satire.”

Naturally, TikTok user jcubedhax had a lot of thoughts about the recently announced Northwood Space project, believing it further proves their theory about Bridgit being a time traveler, with the top comment on this addition simply reading, “SAVE US BRIDGIT MENDLER”:

Outside of the time travel stuff, plenty of fans online were honestly just excited to hear about her new space venture, and are rooting for her to succeed, taking to X to share their support (and, of course, their best jokes):

this who barbie was talking about https://t.co/EdTrFuuL70 pic.twitter.com/nOAujabpxZ — grayson xander 🦇🕷 (@luthorsilver) February 19, 2024

oh the aliens are gonna GAG when they hear this pic.twitter.com/BOlPwyZNH3 https://t.co/0Drb4had6p — brian (@nexuswidow) February 19, 2024

bridgit mendler is becoming elon musk for people who shower she is here to save us THANK YOU LORD https://t.co/NW1w3bHHSQ pic.twitter.com/5HIqlIBZXL — 【REDACTED 】👹👹👹👹 (@AstroSpork) February 19, 2024

Her email signature is like:



-Bridgit Mendler, BA, MBA, JD, PhD, CEO, Actress, Singer, better than you, etc https://t.co/rgW6J4laQQ — jessi 🤍 (@bibliojessi) February 19, 2024

she has the most insane career trajectory of any disney channel star https://t.co/jwdN0wiAR9 — jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) February 19, 2024

Time traveler theories aside, it’s an incredibly impressive resume, and Bridgit deserves the praise she’s been getting! Like, if anyone could invent time travel and/or already be a time traveler, I’m pretty sure it would be Bridgit Mendler.