Here’s why cucumber salads currently have TikTok in a chokehold

Cucumber salad TikTok recipes are going viral as a fresh and easy way to eat an entire cucumber, thanks largely to cucumber salad influencer and TikTok creator Logan Moffitt (@logagm).

What is the cucumber salad craze all over TikTok?

Not all food trends are equal, but the cucumber salad that has been going viral on TikTok appears to be a refreshing addition to folks’ summer meal plans. Not only is it tasty, but it’s also something that is relatively easy to prepare and is highly adaptable to people’s tastes, should they not want wasabi in their meal, for example, or want to add different sauces or spices.

The current cucumber salad recipe trend appears to have originated from creator Logan (@logagm), who posted what he considered to be the best way “to eat an entire cucumber” as a meal.

In his original video, which was posted on July 8th, 2024, Logan shares his simple method of making a cucumber salad, including the simple tools he has in his kitchen: a reusable plastic storage container, an inexpensive-looking mandoline to slice the cucumbers, and a pair of kitchen scissors.

Logan shares the step-by-step process of making the cucumber salad, down to cutting up onions with a simple pair of kitchen scissors, with minimal measuring required, and no expensive shakers or tools needed to mix up the sauces with the sliced cucumber.

Since his video went viral, racking up over 9.8 million views, 878.2K likes, and 3.3K comments, Logan has turned to posting cucumber salad recipes regularly, each time changing the recipes a little bit to show off the variety of flavor combinations one can make for a relatively simple dish.

One of Logan’s most popular cucumber salad videos, with over 26.1 million views, is his preparation of a salmon avocado bagel cucumber salad.

He even posted a tongue-in-cheek “Instacart haul” video showing off the many, many three-pack packages of cucumbers he ordered…and nothing else. (Although a later video showed that he was joking and had ordered a decent amount along with the 15 cucumbers that came in his order.)

Reactions to the viral cucumber salad videos go cross-plaform

Folks online are huge fans of Logan’s simple cucumber salad recipes, to the point that he has become a bit of a meme, prompting many to share their personal spins on the quick meal.

Alix Earle (@alixearle) posted that she “can’t stop watching these cucumber salad videos” and decided it was time to make her own version and share it on TikTok.

Ben Soffer (@boywithnojob_), meanwhile, did a jokey recreation of Logan’s videos, complete with a shoutout for the foodie content creator and jokes about the thin slices of cucumber he makes by saying, “gorgeous and thin just like me.”

Logan’s popularity has even crossed over X (formerly Twitter), where folks can’t stop tweeting about Logan and his cucumber salads.

“Do a tiktok search for cucumber Logan. This dude is truly innovating the cucumber salad. Obsessed,” tweeted one person.

Another commented on their photo of a cucumber salad they made, “I’ve been watching that kid make cucumber salads on tiktok.”

A third said that “the TikTok boy got to me” and posted a photo of their own food container partially filled with a simple cucumber salad.

At the end of the day, sometimes you just need to eat a whole cucumber.

