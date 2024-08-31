As the Fall season creeps around the corner, Halloween lovers are already hitting retail stores to snag all the latest in costumes and home decor. However, TikToker and Action Figure Collector Ian Brown (@beastietoyz) says he was immediately halted by Home Depot workers from purchasing a 3-foot-tall Chucky Halloween animatronic.

Brown dedicates his YouTube channel and TikTok to collectors, animators, and action figure enthusiasts on all things new in action figures. And what a perfect way to add to the collection is Home Depot’s latest addition of a Chucky Halloween animatronic.

No sale

“Anything on pallets they won’t let me touch, nor will they let me touch the three-foot Chucky animatronic, which is what I want,” shares Brown.

As Brown glances through shelves in Home Depot, viewers can see all Halloween decor and items currently available for sale.

Brown pans the camera to the gated-off newly boxed equipment of a Chucky Halloween animatronic. This happened at not just one but two Home Depot locations.

The viral TikTok video has grossed over 622,000 views and 17,300 likes as of publication Saturday.

The Chucky Halloween animatronic is marked at a retail price of $199, according to the Home Depot website.

The Halloween industry peak season is not only a short season from the start of Fall until Oct. 31. Even though it’s technically still summertime, fans cannot wait to see retailers stock shelves with all goblins, skeletons, and of course Chucky animatronic dolls.

Viewers speculate

Many viewers in the comments expressed that the heavily anticipated Halloween item is probably not available for purchase yet.

“Someone hasn’t worked retail before,” remarked a viewer.

“Probably not scanned into the system yet until release date,” shared another.

Some posts have trickled down to Reddit where viewers have seen release dates for Halloween decor slated for Sept. 7.

Even Target’s popular 8-foot Jack-o-lantern light and sound pumpkin “Lewis” was a hot commodity item last year during Halloween.

Brown later replied to one viewer’s comment on the reason why the item was not yet sold.

“I’ve never seen that. I work for Home Depot. We couldn’t take them out of the overheads til the set date but once they were down it’s up for sale,” said the viewer.

“Yeah, they told me it was an inventory issue. They had a secondary team that was supposed to scan it in and they only scanned half of the Halloween stuff,” replied Brown.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Home Depot media department via email and Brown via Instagram direct message.

