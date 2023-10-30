‘This is why we reinforce’: Woman shows off concrete beam Halloween costume

Concrete about what you want to be for Halloween? Your mind might be swayed after seeing this woman’s unique and structurally sound costume.

In a video with over 12.6 million views, user @stephenbirdman proudly wears a concrete beam costume, made of painted cardboard and tubes from paper towel rolls, and explains the architecture behind it.

“For halloween i am a pre-stressed post-tensioned pre-fabricated steel-reinforced concrete beam,” she began. According to Builder’s Space, concrete beams are often reinforced with steel to make it capable of withstanding stress from sheer force, heavy winds, and earthquakes.

@stephenbirdman The reinforcing steel—rods, bars, or mesh—absorbs the tensile, shear, and sometimes the compressive stresses in a concrete structure. ♬ original sound – StephenBirdMan

Pre-stressing is a process of adding tension to concrete before the external load is applied, in order to strengthen it. Post-tensioning is a process of tensing the tendons, in this case steel beams, after the concrete has hardened.

@stephenbirdman then gave a demonstration of what would happen to the concrete beam under stress. “This is me if I were in a building,” she said as she pulled the costume tight and closed her eyes.

“The reinforcing steel—rods, bars, or mesh—absorbs the tensile, shear, and sometimes the compressive stresses in a concrete structure,” the text overlay read.

Then came the grand reveal: What would happen to the beam in the event of a big earthquake? For this, she closed her eyes again and swayed her hips in large circles while the costume swayed.

In the comments, the Tiktok user was praised for her solid costume.

“I love that your eyes are closed. you’re in the moment. you are the beam,” one user wrote.

“This is so me if i was a pre-stressed post-tensioned pre-fabricated steel-reinforced concrete beam,” another quipped.

Given the structural integrity of the costume, many assumed that the TikTok user works as an engineer.

“Tell me you’re an engineer without telling me you’re an engineer,” another user commented.

If you’ve noticed that Halloween costumes are oddly specific this year, you’re not imagining things. The internet has been introduced to some unique ideas, such as these BFFS who dressed up as a pair of flip-flops.

The video, which has over 7.9 million views, shows two friends, Macy Scism (@macy_scism) and Hallie Rhodes (@hallierrhodes), marching up and down the street in the homemade flip-flop costume.

“The most creative and unexpected Halloween costume I have ever seen,” one user commented.

In another unique spin, a woman went as a “crusty white dog” for Halloween. This is a term used to describe small dog breeds that are known for constant tear stains on their white or light-colored fur, an unpleasant smell, and the unique ability to escape death.

Since “crusty white dog” is a popular term on TikTok, the costume idea was a hit with many viewers.

“The only Halloween costume that the more drunk you get, the more accurate it looks,” another user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @stephenbirdman via TikTok comment.