‘They were robbed’: People are sharing their favorite ensemble casts online after Academy Awards announces new ‘Best Casting’ category

Great casting is an art form, and casting directors don’t get nearly enough credit—yeah, I said it.

While great direction, writing, cinematography, and acting are definitely the building blocks that make a great film—and are already celebrated at various award shows for the skill they take—the ability to see actors and know immediately if they’ll work well together, have chemistry, and be able to embody a character separately and in a group is a genuine ability.

And it appears the Academy finally agrees, as they announced yesterday that—beginning with the 2026 award season—they will add a “Best Casting” category to their rotation of prestigious awards!

#Oscars to add new category for Best Casting, beginning at the 98th ceremony in 2026. pic.twitter.com/dkHYV6Pu1p — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 8, 2024

This is exciting for many reasons, one being that this will be the first new category the show has added in over 20 years, with the last new category being Best Animated Feature in 2001—the first of which went to iconic meme masterpiece Shrek, of course.

However, this isn’t the Academy’s first attempt in the past couple of decades to add to their roster of categories. As noted in a recent piece by The New York Times, the Academy wanted to add a category to specifically highlight “popular” films—tentatively titled “Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film”—to be launched in 2019, but this concept was canceled after an intense backlash (because, frankly, what does that even mean?!).

me when @TheAcademy announces they’re adding an Oscar for Best Casting pic.twitter.com/AQRuPXbHtW — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) February 8, 2024

However, the recent announcement of the Best Casting category addition had the opposite result, with movie-lovers very excited to see Casting Directors finally getting the credit they deserve.

They were so excited, in fact, that they took to X to retweet the announcement with some A+ examples of casts that 100% should’ve (and would’ve!) won the award had this category been around when they were originally released.

Here are just a few of the absolute best ensemble casts shared:

First one will retroactively go to them https://t.co/ImumlkKwKN pic.twitter.com/2QVm4aWKHB — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) February 8, 2024

Thinking Barbie would’ve won the Best Casting Oscar this year pic.twitter.com/8iBxDSgrOx — Brian Rowe (@mrbrianrowe) February 9, 2024

Rat Race deserves a retroactive Oscar https://t.co/nJhE5uG1WP pic.twitter.com/QUyxz0H4ds — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) February 8, 2024

Can they retroactively give this award to Dreamgirls? https://t.co/GvCsavfapF pic.twitter.com/miy0stttpl — Allie 🪩 (@Fergyonce) February 8, 2024

nicholas galitzine and taylor zakhar perez do i have an award for you https://t.co/Ci6lKEL6jI pic.twitter.com/kggr6GkYK2 — clo 💌 (@henryscdiaz) February 8, 2024

they would’ve had absolutely ended this category in 2019 bye https://t.co/jyrpN9uGJT pic.twitter.com/On86wGM4Ni — lou ★ miller (@archivescate) February 8, 2024

It will be exciting to see what 2025 film will be the first to win the honor when the award is launched in 2026, but until then…can we get a retroactive one (or heck, even an honorary one) given to the Casting Directors for The Lord of the Rings trilogy? Because they deserve a Pulitzer-level prize for that magic. Who would you add to the list?