‘The best bit in a decade’: John Cena presented at the Academy Awards wearing nothing—thanks to a prank by Jimmy Kimmel

The 2024 Academy Awards were tonight and all of Hollywood’s brightest stars were dressed to the nines in countless designers—well, most of them.

While preparing to announce the presenter for Best Costume Design, host Jimmy Kimmel gave the audience a bit of a history lesson. You see, 50 years ago in 1974 at the 46th Annual Oscars, a man infamously ran across the stage, fully nude, right as David Niven was preparing to introduce Elizabeth Taylor.

Reminiscing about this moment, Jimmy then pointedly asked the audience, “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?” When nothing occurred, he asked again, before shifting his focus back to a very nervous-looking John Cena, who was hiding just off stage, clearly topless.

“I changed my mind. I don’t want to do the streaker bit,” John sternly told Jimmy to roaring laughter from the audience. “I just don’t feel right about it. It’s an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke!”

Jimmy went on to say the bit was meant to be silly, to which John replied, “The male body is not a joke!” But Jimmy then pointed out that they still needed John to come on stage to introduce the nominees and present the award for Best Costume Design, which led to the visual punchline of the bit: a completely nude John Cena awkwardly side-stepping onto the stage, covered by nothing but the Oscars envelope.

The Oscar went to Poor Things designer Holly Waddington, who accepted the award from a semi-dressed John (who’d done a quick change during the video package).

John Cena is naked as he presents Best Costume Design at the #Oscars. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xBQiA0K2kE — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 11, 2024

Now—up until this point—the show had admittedly been a touch on the slow and safe side, so viewers were quick to take to X to share the glee at the bit, and John’s willingness to commit:

John Cena is now America’s Ass pic.twitter.com/qUhH2u9jnr — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) March 11, 2024

This John Cena bit is legit good. — Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerRIP) March 11, 2024

Poor Things racking up awards. John Cena naked. Being sexy is so back. https://t.co/9aWXHyXxTY — bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) March 11, 2024

k fine i’m starting to like this john cena guy lately. whatever i’ll admit it. think i get it now — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) March 11, 2024

Straight women and gay men: Jesus Christ did you see John Cena’s body!?



Lesbians: Are those the new Birkenstocks!? pic.twitter.com/bN5vzmkERu — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) March 11, 2024

john cena would have been a way better host — Sylvian (#1 Skinamarink Fan) (@TheAlexSylvian) March 11, 2024

ain’t no way john cena is butt ass naked on my screen right now PLSS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8KnJ5fEh3u — chey⚡️ (@meloismone) March 11, 2024

This nude John Cena bit is the best Oscars moment in a decade. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 11, 2024

And it wasn’t just the fans at home who enjoyed the bit, with John’s costar several times over, Margot Robbie, having a good laugh at the moment:

Margot Robbie reacting to John Cena at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ejeoh0QdFe — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

So congratulations to John and his many ~assets~, as they seem to be the biggest winners of the evening thus far if the fans are to be believed.