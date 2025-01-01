📈 Our 10 most read stories of 2024

This list appeared first in the Daily Dot’s newsletter web_crawlr. If you want to see more content like this before everyone else, sign up for the newsletter here.

Featured Video

We had hundreds of millions of pageviews in 2024. There will likely be less in 2025.

Advertisement

As Facebook fades links altogether, and Google makes debilitating core updates to its algorithm, the news business remains at the mercy of this American media duopoly. Sensitive stories often fail to reach Google’s Discover algorithm, which boasts about 600 million daily users.

We want to be an enormous, accessible, and useful newsroom to our fellow Americans. We want to report from, as our old tagline went, “the frontline of online” to unearth the internet’s wildest secrets. But in 2025, we’d prefer to do that directly with our readers than tap-dancing for tech giants.

Think of the Daily Dot as a rock band. We get radio play—that’s pageviews. Valuable. Important. But having fans who care enough to attend a concert (in this analogy, open this very email with enough regularity that we can brag to prospective sponsors about our newsletter’s peripherals) will always be more sustainable.

Web traffic is uncertain, you are our backbone. So thanks for reading the Daily Dot in 2024, I hope you enjoy this list of the most-popular stories we published this year.

Advertisement

📦 10) ‘If you order Amazon every day…’: Amazon driver has PSA for those ‘same houses’ that order ‘every day’

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

⛽9) ‘SOMETHING ISN’T ADDING UP’: Gas station customer pays for a gallon of gas. But then they put it into an empty gallon container to check

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

🥣 8) ‘Why didn’t anyone tell me?’: Man realizes sour cream is only 2 ingredients—and it’s way cheaper to make at home

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

🌽 7) ‘This ain’t right?’: Dollar Tree shopper finds Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix tagged at $1.25. Then she reads the box

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

🛒 6) ‘I’m holding my things’: Woman says Walmart shopper asked if he could go in front of her at checkout because he didn’t get shopping cart

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

🥤 5) ‘I can never go back to my Target again’: Woman says Target workers laughed at her while she attempted to get Valentine’s Day Stanley cup

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

🧀 4) ‘It is on every single piece’: Woman buys huge pack of Great Value deluxe singles cheese. Then she notices something unusual

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

🚗 3) ‘If you got paid why you care’: Dealer places an AirTag on sold Toyota 4Runner after buyer didn’t disclose where it was going

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

🔌 2) ‘People use sites like Temu without a second thought’: Best Buy worker issues warning when Walmart tells customer he just needs a $40 adapter

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

And the most read story at the Daily Dot in 2024 was…



🔒 1) ‘It has officially happened’: Mechanic says he can’t work on your car because they’ve officially been locked out of computer systems

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

The Daily Dot looks back at the year that was in our 2024 Year in Review.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

