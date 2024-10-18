‘This ain’t right?’: Dollar Tree shopper finds Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix tagged at $1.25. Then she reads the box

There are some foods and beverages that just defy inflation, even when consumer prices hit historic highs in the summer of 2022. Costco’s legendary $1.50 hot dog and fountain soda combo is one prime example. And then there’s Arizona’s .99 tall boy can. And even though the latter item is one that clearly states its price, some businesses charge more.

One TikToker uploaded a video with her own price discrepancy find. Except hers was at the budget retailer, Dollar Tree. The retailer has been known to offer name-brand products for a fraction of the prices they’d retail for at other stores. For instance, these Cascade pods someone says were selling for $1.25—usually retail for around 15 times more at other stores.

However, Kim (@justkims) showed off the Jiffy cornbread mix with its original pricing emblazoned right on its packaging. And it’s cheaper than what Dollar Tree sells it for. She couldn’t believe anyone in their right mind would actually pay the premium. Especially because there was a store just a few hundred feet away that sold it for less money.

Kim posted about her find in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 17,000 views as of Friday.

Upcharge in plain sight

“Let me show you something. ‘Cause I know there’s no way they’re doing this,” the TikToker says. “I’m in the buck twenty-five store. Hold on.”

She shows off several boxes of Jiffy cornbread mix on a shelf. “Let’s see if you catch it. This Jiffy sign. What do you see?” she says before grabbing one of the boxes.

Plastered right on the front of the box is a .75 cent advertised price point for the mix. However, Dollar Tree is selling the item for fifty cents more at $1.25.

“Now I know damn well people aren’t coming in here to buy this with a .75 cent sticker on it, and paying a buck 25 for it,” she says. “Ain’t no way, right? Ain’t nobody that crazy.”

She continues, “You can go where I’m at, right out the door, and walk two hundred yards into Walmart. And get it for 79 cents. Who, who’s doing that? Who’s buying that with a 75-cent price tag on the box?”

Dollar(s) Tree

Business Insider reported that Dollar Tree has upped the prices on some of its offerings. The outlet cited examples where the retailer was offering products for as much as $7 per item. “Dollar Tree is adding 300 new items to stores in categories like food, pets, and personal care that could cost as much as $7,” BI penned.

This maximum item price shift appears to have ushered in some products that are selling for more than other businesses. In fact, some influencers have highlighted products Dollar Tree shoppers should hold off on purchasing. Dollar Tree Dinners posted “similar package sizes” of products for sale at both Dollar Tree and Walmart. In this comparison video, user Rebecca shares what sells for cheaper at the respective stores.

TikTokers were divided

One commenter replied to Kim’s video stating that the Dollar Tree box rings up for 75 cents. “Its not true false i work there if it says 75 it rings 75 stop putting false info out there,” they penned.

“MA’AM IT RINGS UP 75 CENTS!” another wrote.

“I buy it regularly. It’s .75 cents. The 1.25 shelf strips just go the length of the shelf,” another TikToker commented.

However, Kim wrote that she asked the attendant who told her it was $1.25.

Another said that some people don’t have the luxury of having a Walmart near them, however. “I hear you. Not everyone has a Walmart or other grocery store nearby though,” they said.

And then some wrote that their Walmart sold the cornbread mix at an even lower price point. “Tight now at my Walmart it’s 50 cent,” one person replied.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dollar Tree and Kim via email for further information.



