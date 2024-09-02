‘If you got paid why you care’: Dealer places an AirTag on sold Toyota 4Runner after buyer didn’t disclose where it was going



Apple launched its AirTag in 2021 as a tool to assist users with locating items. While many consumer’s lives have been positively affected by the product, the AirTag has been involved in some more sketchy maneuvers.

One woman, for example, found an AirTag in her rental car, tracking her every move. Due to its minuscule size and sleek design, the device oftentimes can be difficult—but not impossible—to detect. It’s therefore not uncommon to hear such stories. But is there a non-nefarious reason to use them for tracking purposes?

Last week TikTok user (@autopartscity) posted a potentially incriminating video receiving over 1.7 million views and 52,500 likes. An auto shop located in Gurnee, Illinois, used its platform to depict its frustrations when a car buyer did not disclose the final destination of the car.

Apparently, the store owner took it one step further and decided to secretly track the car’s future whereabouts via AirTag. “We’re gonna have some fun with this one, trust me” the man says to start the video.

An unusual car selling process

The video then proceeds to go into detail on the store’s usual car selling process, explaining that it isn’t uncommon for another dealership to purchase a car. Which is exactly what happened to a Toyota 4Runner sitting in the storefront parking lot.

“This car went up on an auction website and it sold fairly quickly,” he continues. “And as a courtesy, I sent an email to the winning dealer, […] the email didn’t go through so I picked up the phone and the phone was disconnected.”

Luckily for the store, the car was sold through an alleged reputable dealer, so regardless of the results of their car transaction, the shop was about to get a wire transfer within 48 hours of selling the old car.

Eventually the store heard from the car purchaser, who inquired about scheduling the car’s pickup.

“I politely ask her, ‘Hey where are you taking this to?” the man says.

“Are you exploiting it to Europe? Are you exporting it to Africa? Where is it going? I’m curious,” the man says.

The man’s inquiry was allegedly met with a less friendly tone. “She tells me it’s none of my business, I ask again [and] she tells me it’s none of my business,” the man explains.

The car’s final destination

Seemingly frustrated, the man then takes it upon himself to figure out the final destination of the rundown car. He picks up a brand new AirTag, still in the packaging, and flashes it to the camera.

“So I’m debating upon two places, my first option was gonna be tuck it in there,” he says.

The man brings the camera to the weather stripping on the driver’s side door.

“My second option was gonna be to slide it in there,” he says, pretending to slide the AirTag between the car roofing and sun-roof.

He then follows through with the first option, unsnaps the stripping, places the AirTag, then snaps it back on. Looking as though it had never been touched to begin with.

Before viewers could process what had just occurred, the screen quickly flips to the car loading onto a transportation truck.

“I asked the transporter where he’s taking it, he said the final destination is unknown, [but] he’s taking it to a shipping yard,” the man says.

Showing the tracking device connected to his personal cell phone, the man began to discuss its movement through Brookeville, Pennsylvania, to Columbia, New Jersey, all the way to its new destination at a port in Newark.

“I’m assuming it’s inside of one of these containers,” the man explains. “It’s gonna be super fun to find out where on earth this Toyota 4Runner decides to show up,” the man concludes.

Viewers are outraged by this behavior

Before the account could begin to defend itself, commenters were quick to share their grievances with the ordeal.

“I’m pretty sure it’s illegal to put a tracker in a vehicle without owner permission,” one commenter says, receiving over 379 likes.

“This feels like evidence in a future lawsuit,” another forewarns.

And these commenters are correct. the National Conference of State Legislature explains that it is in fact illegal to place tracking devices on another person’s motor vehicle. While there are some exceptions on a state-by-state basis. Overall, such an action could result in a penalty from a small misdemeanor to a felony charge.

So, while AutoPartCity seemingly has no bad intentions, it’s unclear what the repercussions may be if these videos become more prevalent in their feed.

The Daily Dot reached out to AutoPartCity via TikTok direct message for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.