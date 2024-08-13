‘Why didn’t anyone tell me?’: Man realizes sour cream is only 2 ingredients—and it’s way cheaper to make at home

Sour cream is a dairy product that can be added to dishes and baked goods. A man was to learn that sour cream only contains heavy whipping cream and vinegar, believing it’s cheaper to make at home.

“Why didn’t anyone tell me that sour cream was two [expletive] ingredients?” TikTok user @audhdfeller asks. After a moment of silence, he unveils a cup of homemade sour cream. “And I could make it at home for way less than what it cost to buy it already made?”

@audhdfeller explains how he made the sour cream in the caption, “It’s literally 1 cup of heavy whipping cream and 1 TBSP of vinegar in an airtight container and shake it like a salt shaker.”

Viewers weigh in on the recipe

The video amassed 2.5 million views. Viewers cracked jokes in the comments section.

“All you had to do was Google,” one viewer wrote.

“One part sour one part cream and mix,” a second quipped.

Moreover, others debated about which option is cheaper.

“No way, friend. A small container of sour cream is 0.99 at the store, while heavy cream is at least $3-$5 for the small one,” one user said.

“Wait til you find out literally every single product in existence is cheaper to make yourself,” another commented.

Is homemade sour cream cheaper than store-bought?

It all depends on where you buy them from. On average, store-brand products are cheaper than their name-brand counterparts. Sour cream costs anywhere between $1 and $3.

The same applies to the heavy whipping cream which costs between $3 and $7. With distilled vinegar, the cheapest is $1. Overall, it boils down to if you have or want heavy whipping cream and vinegar and how much of a fan of sour cream you are.

How to make homemade sour cream

As @audhdfeller instructs in the caption, add a cup of heavy whipping cream and one tablespoon of vinegar. Pour the cream into a jar or sealed tight container, add the vinegar, and shake it for a couple of minutes or until the cream is thick. Afterward, leave the sour cream on the counter or place it in the fridge and let it sit for a day.

The Daily Dot reached out to @audhdfeller via Instagram direct message and TikTok video.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.