Newsletter: 🩺 Social media falls for advice from AI doctors

Here’s the latest trending internet culture stories today: how fake AI doctors keep tricking people on TikTok, the truth coming out about a White House lawyer, why Gen Z now wishes they were Millennials , and the disheartening news about the (de)evolution of McDonald’s PlayPlaces .

After that, Mikael has a “Your Password Sucks” column.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🩺 AI IS TRICKING YOU

AI-generated ‘doctors’ are scamming TikTok with fake credentials and bad advice

Here’s how to spot AI creators on TikTok.

Ingrassia was listed as an ‘Associate Attorney’ on his firm’s press release and his own Substack.

Hope for the future is so 2013 core.

“This ruined my day,” an X user wrote.

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Which 2FA app should you use?

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍕 A Costco shopper is put out of the store after a worker kicked him out for misusing his father’s membership card while buying a slice of pizza.

🥜 TikToker Aika is known for vlogging about her life as a mom, foodie, and nurse. She recently called out Skippy Peanut Butter for allegedly “scamming” her in a video she uploaded.

🍨 This Target shopper is demanding answers from the owners of Ben & Jerry’s after she is unable to find a plain vanilla-flavored ice cream.

☕ It can be sweet if a Starbucks barista writes a compliment or an endearing note on your drink cup. But what if it’s something completely random?

🍎 Buying something at the Apple Store is usually a straightforward experience. However, according to one Apple customer, a joke at checkout could lead to uncomfortable retail exchanges you wouldn’t expect to have that day.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: How a cryptocurrency fortune crippled a deceased billionaire’s estate.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DID YOU EVER PLAY AT MCDONALD’S PLAYPLACES WHEN YOU WERE A KID?

🎶 Now Playing: “What Would U Do?” by Tha Dogg Pound 🎶