AI-generated ‘doctors’ are scamming TikTok with fake credentials and bad advice

AI creators on TikTok are reaching new spam heights with an app called Captions, churning out fake “coochie doctors” by the truckload. Since late 2024, these artificial “creators” have been claiming “13 years as a coochie doctor” or “booty doctor” and offering highly suspect health tips like using lemon balm in place of Ozempic. Signs that the people on the screen are AI avatars are getting harder to spot as technology improves, but the lack of variety in their scripts might tip you off.

Featured Video

’13 years a coochie doctor’

We can’t explain why these TikTok AI creators all insist on using the word “coochie.” Maybe they think the crass language will make them seem more authentic. All we can do is point out that a search on the app for “coochie doctor” brings up dozens of videos all showing someone who looks like a real person at a glance in front of a photo of a young and attractive doctor, and all with the same hook.

Advertisement

“Thirteen years as a coochie doctor and nobody believes me when I tell them this,” says the AI creator before rattling off a list of dubious health claims that have nothing to do with the vagina.

Many of these claims have plagued TikTok in the past, like the pineapple cucumber salad recipe, and peddling “healthy” gummies via an Amazon storefront. They’ll often tell you to leave a specific comment, promising to send you a recipe or instructions on how to make a balm that will cure all your ills.

Navigating to these accounts, you’ll discover dozens more videos all with the exact same theme. These mega-doctors not only spent 13 years studying the coochie, but the booty, the boobies, the gut, and any other convenient part of the body. They might be dieticians as well as plastic surgeons and also a “health doctor.”

Advertisement

What is an AI creator?

On TikTok, an AI creator is shorthand for the claim that an AI program can be a content creator like a human being. The actual “creator,” however, is whatever real person downloaded an app, picked out an AI avatar, and gave it a script to follow, then pushed a button to have the app make a TikTok video for them.

Many of these videos are coming from the Captions app. This company originally used AI to allow TikTokers to easily create captions for their posts, but more recently expanded into making artificial human avatars to replace human faces in TikTok videos.

Advertisement

On Feb. 23, 2025, user @javonford16 demonstrated how paying users can choose from a list of dozens of avatars, type or copy and paste a few sentences into a script generator, and create a full TikTok video with a click that will hawk any product for you.

How to spot AI creators on TikTok

While these AI videos are getting more realistic, the discerning eye can still spot telltale signs of a bot if it knows what to look for. Both @javonford16 and other users like @mr.paidsocial have published posts outlining the most common giveaways exposing TikTok AI creators.

Advertisement

Watch out for these:

Strange mouth movements or apparent audio lag.

Eyes too wide or giving an inappropriate expression.

Awkward or stilted pauses in their speech.

Head shaking back and forth a lot.

Unusual jaw shifting.

Outlandish medical claims that seem too good to be true.

Multiple videos claiming over a decade in different fields or careers.

Selling something outside of their alleged realm of expertise.

Perhaps the most important thing to know is that in the year 2025, you have to be on guard for scams and AI shenanigans at all times. As user @unty_tan points out, if you don’t get wise about AI now, you’re going to end up embarrassed, or worse.

Advertisement

“Please have a level of discernment when it comes to reality and AI,” she says. “Be for real.”

“Imma need y’all to tighten up because if they could, if they wanted to, they could,” she adds. “When the time comes, some of y’all gonna get snatched up.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.