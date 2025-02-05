‘This seems personal’: Starbucks customer orders a Trenta. Then the worker writes a note on her cup

It can be sweet if a Starbucks barista writes a compliment or an endearing note on your drink cup. But what if it’s something completely random?

When Starbucks customer and TikTok user Lucy (@gelnailsinspo) received her Trenta drink, she revealed what a barista wrote to her.

In a slideshow with 2.7 million views, she is holding her Trenta strawberry açaí refresher. The top of the cup reads a note written in black ink, “Fun fact: A [Trenta] is bigger than your stomach’s capacity.”

However, the content creator found the message humorous. “I’ve been laughing at this all day,” she writes in the caption. “I was just using my stars. Starbucks writing on cups policy is so funny.”

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, users weighed in on the barista’s note. Some also pointed out an error in her grammar.

“Phew. Good thing you got a Trenta and not a ‘Treinta,’” one user joked, pointing out the incorrect spelling of the word “Trenta” in the note.

“This seems personal,” another joked.

Furthermore, others don’t believe this fun fact.

“Nah, I gulp down Trenta black tea. Where is it going then,” one user remarked.

“Then how do I consume every last drop every time,” a second commented.

“The ice takes up like half,” a third stated.

Is this Starbucks note true?

According to the Batash Endoscopic Weight Loss Center, an average-sized stomach can hold between 33-50 ounces for it to be comfortably full. A Trenta beverage is 31 ounces which is slightly below the average.

When the drink initially rolled out in 2011, a diagram revealed the beverage was bigger than a human’s stomach’s capacity. However, whether this cup is too small or large depends on caffeine tolerance and daily fluid consumption.

Another Starbucks fun fact

Did you know the Trenta is only available in the United States and international Starbucks has no intention of adding it to their menus?

“The brand has no plans to roll out the Trenta size to larger markets, which makes sense; different countries have different regulations regarding food and health standards, and it’s entirely possible that the 30 ounces of caffeine, sugar, and dairy in any number of Starbucks iced drinks wouldn’t be able to abide by those rule,” per Tasting Table.

In addition, cold drinks are the only ones that come in a Trenta to reduce wait times which can be disappointing for caffeine and sugar fans.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lucy via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Starbucks via press email.

