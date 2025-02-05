‘What is this?’: Woman buys Skippy Brand Peanut Butter Mini bite packs. Then she sees what’s inside

TikToker Aika (@aikadee) is known for vlogging about her life as a mom, foodie, and nurse. She recently called out Skippy Peanut Butter for allegedly “scamming” her in a video she uploaded.

At the start of the video, text appears on the screen reading, “Just out here getting scammed left and right!”

She then addresses the camera, saying, “So, Skippy PB Minis from Costco… What is this?”

Aika pulls out a Skippy PB Mini, shakes it, and repeats, “What is this?” She opens the package, revealing it’s empty.

“Groceries are already expensive, and y’all out here scamming,” she exclaims in frustration.

In the caption of the video, she tags Skippy Brand Peanut Butter and writes, “I need a discount, thanks.”

As it turns out, Aika tagged the wrong team. But that team took the whole thing in stride.

“We’re just the UK team I’m afraid – we don’t even get the mini bites over here!” the company responded. “It’s all good, we’re loving the drama tbh!”

The viral video has thousands of views, sparking much discourse.

“So mini it disappeared. How does that even happen?” one viewer commented.

Aika replied, “Hahaahah omg my thoughts exactly when I opened them and shook the bag. I said, ‘Oh wow, they’re so small I don’t even feel or hear anything inside. Lmao.’”

“Skippy taking ‘selling air’ real serious,” one viewer shared.

Should you buy prepackaged snacks?

Another added, “We don’t buy no prepackaged snacks no more. They are all a scam now.”

There is a larger debate online about whether prepackaged, individually wrapped snacks are cost-effective. On Reddit, some argue, “Don’t waste money on individual bags of snacks! It’s so much cheaper to just buy a normal package and prep them into snack bags to stay mindful of portions!”

Others attribute the shrinking sizes of snacks—like these disappearing PB Minis—to “shrinkflation.” According to the Corporate Finance Institute, shrinkflation is “the practice of reducing the size or quantity of a product while the price remains the same or slightly increases.”

“They are so mini… they’re invisible,” one viewer commented.

Another suggested, “Just call the number on the bag; literally, companies have no issue with fixing their mistakes.”

Some even recommended she contact Costco directly. “Hey friend, you made it to FYP!!! Attention Costco: please give her a discount on her next purchase. Better yet, a complimentary free hotdog with a drink!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Aika via email as well as to Skippy Peanut Butter and Costco via a contact form.

