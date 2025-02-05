‘I just got kicked out’: Costco shopper tries to buy a slice of pizza. Then a worker intervenes

A Costco shopper is put out of the store after a worker kicked him out for misusing his father’s membership card while buying a slice of pizza.

In a TikTok with over 107,400 views, content creator Clarence White (@clarencewhite) breaks down how the encounter unfolded.

“I [expletive] just got kicked out of Costco,” White says, while sitting in a Costco parking lot.

Costco shopper kicked out while buying slice of pizza

White says, “They chased me down and they were like, ‘We know you’re not the Clarence born in 1963.’ I go, “What are you talking about?’”

White says the Costco employees told him that when he scanned his Costco card, the name Clarence popped up with the transaction. White says the employees then accused him of using a fake name and of not being born in 1963.

“I say, ‘My dad’s name is Clarence. That’s y’all’s fault for not clocking me when I walked in. That’s on y’all.’” White recounts.

He then says the employees asked him to leave the store. “I was just getting a [expletive] slice of pizza, that was ridiculous,” he vents as the video ends.

Costco cracks down on membership sharing

Costco offers two types of personal membership: Gold Star membership and Executive membership. Gold Star memberships are $65 a year while Executive memberships are $130 annually. Both include two membership cards, one for the member and one for someone else in the household.

Costco notably began cracking down on membership sharing last summer. Since then, the company requires members to scan their cards upon entry. Members with membership cards without a photo also have to present an ID, and guests are only permitted in a store with an active member.

The move was done to decrease the number of customers attempting to avoid nonmember fess by using the cards of active members. The company increased its memberships fees last September.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users react to a Costco shopper getting kicked out of the store.

“Sam’s Club would never!” one user wrote.

“The one near me is like that too. Can’t go to the food court without a membership. Anytime a random kid asks me for something I get it for them,” a second viewer chimed in.

“They are so annoying with the membership rules. What do you mean I can’t use my husband’s membership? We are one household,” a third user vented.

“Costco is serious about that membership, but everything the company stands for is why I shop there. The membership is definitely worth the money,” defended a fourth viewer.

Costco doubles down on DEI

In terms of values, Costco made the news recently for its public doubling down on DEI policies in light of the federal government’s decision to ban DEI programs.

President Trump released an executive order on Jan. 21 titled “Ending Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” in which he referred to DEI initiatives in the private sector as “dangerous, demeaning, and immoral,” and called DEI programming “an unlawful, corrosive and pernicious identity-based spoils system.”

The pressure has been mounting on private corporations to respond to the federal government’s position on DEI with rollbacks of their own programming. Companies like Target, Amazon, Meta, McDonald’s, and Walmart all announced discontinuations or cuts to their DEI initiatives.

Costco, however, is not one of them.

On Jan. 23, Costco shareholders voted down a proposal requesting a report on the risks of continuing DEI efforts in the company. More than 98% of shares voted against the proposal.

In response to the proposal, Costco’s Board of Directors unanimously recommended shareholders vote against it, writing, “Our Board has considered this proposal and believes that our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary.”

The internet erupted in celebration of Costco’s defense of DEI efforts. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton even hosted a “buy in” at an East Harlem Costco in support of the company’s commitment to DEI.

Others are not too happy about it.

State attorneys general demand Costco reconsider

Nineteen state attorneys general responded to Costco’s stance with a letter to its CEO Ron Vachris, urging the company to follow the government’s lead and discontinue its diversity policies.

The letter in part reads, “For the good of its employees, investors, and customers, Costco should “do the right thing” by following the law and repealing its DEI policies. Within 30 days, please either notify us that Costco has repealed its DEI policies or explain why Costco has failed to do so.” Costco has yet to respond.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @clarencewhite via email and Costco via email for more information.

