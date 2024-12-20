Featured Video

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A flight attendant catching a passenger doing something truly jaw-dropping , how TikTok has become a lifeline for Americans facing medical debt , an exclusive report about why Rep. Nancy Mace is all over TV recently , and Pinterest predicting 20 trends that will dominate 2025 .

After that, we’ve got a “Main Character of the Week” from our trending team.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

This might be one of the most jaw-dropping stories we’ve heard in a long time. Buckle in; a traveler joined the mile-high club—kind of .

🩺 HEALTHCARE IS TOTALLY FINE, FOR SURE

TikTok is becoming a lifeline for Americans facing medical debt

Americans with unmanageable medical debt are increasingly turning to TikTok to avoid bankruptcy by asking for views and clicks.

If it seems like Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is all over your television these days, there’s good reason for it. She’s paying to be there .

🔮 TRENDS

Pinterest predicts that these 20 trends are going to dominate 2025

When it comes to forecasting viral trends, Pinterest is known to be something of a seer with its annual trend report.

By Alexandra Samuels

Contributing Reporter

Main Character of the Week: The Walmart worker who did your job for you

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

😮 A Best Buy employee posted a viral TikTok clip that’s accrued over 99,000 views. In it, he frustratingly details how a customer threatened his safety .

💑 Relationships are a delicate balance between disclosure, respect, privacy, and communication…that is, until the We Listen and We Don’t Judge TikTok trend was born , throwing this equilibrium into a chaotic tailspin.

🛒 This Target customer went viral after accusing Target’s self-checkout machine of “snitching” on her when she exceeded the 10-item limit.

🪪 Getting busted with a fake ID is well-known as a rite of passage in the United States. Lesser known, perhaps, is the rite of getting busted with a legitimate ID. But these 23-year-olds BJ’s Restaurant customers say they really are over 21, and their server confiscated their IDs anyway .

📱 This customer bought a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro for $95. Is there a catch ?

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Do you consider this a Christmas movie? 🎄👀

