‘Immediately falling asleep is such a power move’: Flight attendant spots passenger doing something unusual. Then she calls the police

This might be one of the most jaw-dropping stories we’ve heard in a long time. Buckle in; things are about to get interesting.

A new trend has taken over TikTok of people sharing their hilarious, embarrassing, and awe-inducing stories in a text slideshow over the image of a disheveled-looking Muppet. (Let’s put some respect on his name, it’s Pepé the King Prawn.)

This flight attendant might have one of the most viral stories to come from this trend.

Customer joins the mile-high club—kind of

In a two-part series of videos with a collective 5.8 million views, former flight attendant Kellie Rose Collins (@kpaaain) shared the eagerly awaited storytime behind this text:

“I was working a morning flight and noticed someone in the back of the plane had their bare feet up on the headrest of the seat in front of them. I headed back to tell them to put their dogs away only to find that her pants were down around her knees, and she was clicking her BARE BEAN,” Collins shared, horrified.

People, of course, have questions. Was there someone next to her? Was she on something? How did Collins handle it?

Collins obliged the public with a story time that got even more popular than the original video.

The full play-by-play

She explained that she was working an early morning, two-hour flight with two other flight attendants. They were chitchatting after finishing cart service when Collins noticed someone in the back of the plane had their feet up.

She fully expected to march down there and sternly ask them to put their feet down (for obvious reasons, right?). But she couldn’t have predicted what she’d see.

The woman’s pants and underwear were to her knees, with her feet up on the seat.

“I walk up, and I see her in all of her glory. I mean, her eyes were rolling in the back of her head. She was not there,” Collins said. If it isn’t clear enough yet, the woman was masturbating.

“Ma’am!” Collins said, trying to bring the woman back to reality.

You’d think the woman would be horrified at being caught in the act, but she either doesn’t hear Collin or doesn’t care.

“She’s still going for it.”

Collins acts quickly, grabs a blanket, and throws it over the woman.

Unsure what else to do, she talks to the pilots, but they think she’s joking. “Because who’s going to believe that?”

“It was at some point during the conversation with the pilots that she finished,” Collins said, adding that she could hear her come to completion.

The passenger immediately fell asleep with the blanket over her. Luckily, the flight was pretty empty, and she had moved herself to the back row “for some privacy, clearly.” There weren’t really people around her for three or four rows, and if anyone heard the commotion, they pretended they didn’t.

What happened when they landed?

Once the final descent was happening, Collins had to go back over to the woman to ensure that she not only buckled her seat belt for safety but also pulled up her pants.

See, the pilots decided to call the authorities on her, so they were gonna meet her on the plane when they landed.

“Do you remember anything during this flight?” Collins asks the woman.

“No,” the woman responds.

That’s when Collins has to break it to her that she needs to stay seated when they land because the police are coming.

“She was just shocked, and I told her what happened, and she was still kind of out of it, but I think the shock was really kind of waking her up,” Collins said.

She said the woman repeatedly tried to explain that she took Ambien and doesn’t remember what happened.

The police did end up escorting her off the plane, but as a flight attendant, Collins has no clue what repercussions the woman faced.

Can Ambien really make you do that?

Turns out it can.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, after taking Ambien, some people will get out of bed and do activities that they have no recollection of, like:

Sleep-driving

Making and eating food

Talking on the phone

Sexual activity

Sleepwalking

“Serious injuries have occurred. Stop the medication and call your care team right away if you find out you have done any of these activities,” the clinic states.

“Mile high club for one is wild,” a top comment with more than 50,000 likes read.

“Taking ambian when your flight is only two hours is wild,” a person said.

“Immediately falling asleep is such a power move,” another added.

“I cooked on ambian before. Full meal. When I woke up and realized I was like ummmmm yea we’re not doing that again. Coulda burned my entire house down,” a commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Collins for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

