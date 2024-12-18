Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: How the Daily Dot obtained seven days worth of messages that angry Trump supporters wrote to county officials about a naked Trump statue earlier this year , a man going viral for claiming you can see who “misses” you on iMessage , a woman’s nightmare rental story, and a look at maximalist Christmas trees to spark your creativity this holiday season.

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

Today in Internet Culture

🤬 MAGA IS BIG MAD

Naked Trump sculpture in Nevada drew furious complaints from MAGA fans, records show

A massive, completely naked statue of President-elect Donald Trump, displayed on private property in Nevada provoked an intense backlash from his supporters earlier this year. The Daily Dot obtained seven days of external communications about the statue , and Trump supporters were mad.

A man is going viral on TikTok after making the bold claim that iPhone users can track who misses them. Is there any evidence of that ?

🏠 WTF

Woman demands answers from Zillow after moving into nightmare rental

This woman found a steal of an apartment on Zillow. But commenters are pointing out there was a reason the deal felt too good to be true .

🎄 TRENDS

These maximalist Christmas trees are the perfect amount of chaotic and creative

If you’re feeling a bit stuck while decorating your tree this year, here are the best maximalist Christmas trees to get your creative juices flowing .

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Gracie Abrams fans want to start gatekeeping because of high ticket prices

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 A popular influencer was caught stealing from Target. The consequences she’s facing have spooked some people to stop shoplifting from the popular retailer.

🥫 This simple can of jellied Ocean Spray cranberry sauce may have ruined a family’s Thanksgiving meal .

🚗 If you’re looking to do some DIY car repair, you may not want to rely on Amazon for sourcing your parts .

🧃 A man believes he purchased two defective Minute Maid Peach Punch cartons from Walmart after they poured completely clear , sparking debate about the beverage in a viral video.

🍦 This disappointed Ben & Jerry’s customer has gone viral after noticing something strange about their ice cream .

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Are these drones or 👽?

