‘I knew I wasn’t tripping’: Walmart shopper buys new Minute Maid Peach Punch. Then he pours a glass

A man believes he purchased two defective Minute Maid Peach Punch cartons from Walmart after they poured completely clear, sparking debate about the beverage in a viral TikTok.

“It’s straight water,” TikToker Jonny (@jborja9) says as he pours the juice into a clear glass. The video has amassed over 5.6 million views as of Saturday.

To prove that he didn’t replace the original juice with water for a viral moment, he takes another unopened carton of Minute Maid Peach Punch out of the refrigerator and asks a friend to open the tab.

“It’s the same sh–,” he exclaims as the second carton pours clear, too. He instructs his friend to shake the carton just to be sure, but the juice still pours clear.

The caption reads, “Minute Maid, explain this.”

Is Minute Maid Peach Punch supposed to be clear?

“Are you sure that’s not the correct color?” a woman asks in the background of the clip. Several viewers in the comments suggest the same thing.

“Peach juice is mostly clear! Hope this helps!” one writes.

“I’ve never felt so smart in my life,” another jokes.

“Watching this man pour out delicious juice threw me way off,” a third adds.

However, images from reviews of the juice on grocer Meijer’s website suggest it should be a brighter yellow color.

The TikToker buys more juice

Replying to a comment, Jonny shows a new, unopened carton of the same juice in a follow-up video. He pours a glass of the peach punch, and it’s bright yellow.

“You see this color, right? I knew I wasn’t tripping,” he says.

Then, he takes the previous carton out of the refrigerator and pours another clear glass.

“Y’all don’t believe me. This is the one I bought the other day from Walmart,” he says, comparing the two different colored juices.

In the comments section, viewers seemingly backtrack on their previous statements.

“EVERYBODY owe this man an apology,” one writes.

“Aite u might be right lmao my bad,” another says.

“On behalf of the entire TikTok family, we would like to extend or sincerest apologies to you. Yo he came back with receipts,” a third adds.

This isn’t the first time Minute Maid juices have come under fire. In September, one customer went viral after pouring out the watermelon version of the juice and also noticing it was a different color than its identical counterpart. In that Daily Dot article, the writer clarified how to tell whether your Minute Maid juice had gone bad. The piece states to first look at the liquid to see if there are any clumps, to check the color, and then finally do a taste test.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jonny via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Walmart via press form and Coca-Cola, the owner of Minute Maid, via email.



