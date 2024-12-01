‘Why are you complaining?!’: Customer demands answers after opening Ben & Jerry’s brownie ice cream. But not everyone’s sympathetic

A disappointed Ben & Jerry’s customer has gone viral after noticing something strange about their ice cream. In the clip, which has amassed 1.7 million views, Atusa (@atusatuse) showed viewers her Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream tub, which had plenty of brownies but not a lot of chocolate.



“They deada— forgot the ice cream in my Ben & Jerry’s,” she said via on-screen text. “It’s one big brownie.”

But while Atusa was clearly miffed at the situation, most commenters had a different perspective.

“A win is a win,” one wrote.

“Why are you complaining?” another asked. “I want one.”

“It hurts seeing other people live your dreams,” a third wrote.

While a fourth added, “Girl, this is literally my dream.”

Numerous other commenters called her “lucky,” with one adding, “Girl, this is literally the jackpot.”

“So basically,” a further commenter writes, “you’ve got the best ice cream in the world!”

Along with craving a bite of Atusa’s ice cream, commenters also shared how they experienced similar situations.



“I got one 90% cookie dough one once,” one lucky commenter wrote.

While another experienced the opposite: “Bro I got a cookie dough Ben & Jerry’s with no cookie dough, I don’t think I’ve recovered.”

While a third quipped, “No wonder mine didn’t have any brownie.”

Atusa didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Why do Ben & Jerry’s tubs have missing ingredients?

Over on the r/midlyinteresting subreddit, one user had the opposite problem. Their Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough ice cream had no cookie dough. As seen by the picture, there was only vanilla ice cream in the tub. While several Reddit users suggested writing to the company, one Redditor speculated how the mistake might have happened, noting that it might have been a “minor machine or factory line problem.”

In turn, we can probably assume that a factory/production line defect is also the reason for Atusa’s ice cream problem. However, the Daily Dot was unable to independently verify this.

It also seems to be a consistent problem, as another Redditor replied, “This literally just happened to me. I’m mildly annoyed that I just paid £4 for effectively a small tub of vanilla ice cream. But still not annoyed enough to do anything about it.”

Ben & Jerry’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

