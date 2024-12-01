‘Let me tell you how messy Target is’: Expert exposes the real reason Target lets you steal

A popular influencer was caught stealing from Target. The consequences she’s facing have spooked some people to stop shoplifting from the popular retailer.

Drama is stirring on the mom-vlogger side of TikTok after Marlena Velez was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at a Florida Target, the Cape Coral Police Department shared in a statement.

Ironically, Velez talks about being high-income and earning more from one video than her boyfriend makes monthly. But it seems she has more financial constraints than she led on to her viewers.

Velez is known for filming lifestyle and family content, which includes the video that got her in hot water with local authorities.

Velez filmed a Target haul, showing off several items, including a Stanley mug and cosmetics bag, but it turns out she stole many of the items in the haul—effectively creating more evidence for the police, People reported. The video has since been taken down.

She allegedly stole 16 items totaling $500.32 but paid significantly less. She ripped off Target at self-checkout by scanning different, cheaper barcodes. The Cape Coral police were able to use her TikTok to ID her from the Target security footage.

Velez was charged with one count of petty theft and was released on bail. Her situation has sparked a conversation about how Target handles repeat shoplifters.

Why you shouldn’t steal from Target

TikToker Chanel (@chanel98366) addressed Velez’s situation in a viral video with more than 2.3 million views as of Sunday.

“Let me tell you how messy Target is,” Chanel began. “Target is one of those stores that’s gonna watch you come in and take their products, take their items.”

“Steal, steal, steal, steal, steal. You think you’re getting away,” Chanel added.

But you’re not. Instead, Chanel said they let you think you’re getting away with it, gather evidence on you to build a case, and won’t take you in until you’ve stolen enough value to get a felony shoplifting charge.

Chanel said when you eventually get approached by security, you’ll think it’s for that one item, but surprise, they have you on tape taking several other things.

“They’re so messy,” Chanel said.

Felony vs. misdemeanor for shoplifting

A misdemeanor would usually just carry a fine or a short stint in county jail, the Marshall Project reported. But a felony could lead to time in a state prison and losing the right to vote. The threshold for felony theft varies by state.

New Jersey and Virginia have the lowest at $200. And Texas and Wisconsin have the highest at $2,500 or more, according to the Marshall Project.

Targeted resources

“Unlike Walmart and Best Buy, whose loss prevention officers (LPs) barely get paid enough to care––let alone risk their safety––Target takes loss prevention very seriously,” PayPath reported.

Target runs and proudly advertises that it has forensic laboratories. Those labs reportedly specialize in solving “organized retail crimes committed at Target stores through video and image analysis, latent fingerprint and computer forensics.”

The labs also work with law enforcement. They reportedly give them their resources, personnel, and facilities free of charge for felony, homicide, and other specific circumstance cases.

“Me stopping at $498.99,” a top comment read.

“I accidentally forgot to scan my bottle of water in target but I scanned $200 worth of other stuff. I still went back in and paid for the $1.29 water. I’m not playing with Target,” a person said.

“This had to be an adrenaline rush for her. Marlena seemed like she lived comfortably,” another theorized.

“The amount depends on the state you’re in!!! Remember that, I always thought it was just $500 till I moved to FL and worked at a Walmart,” a commenter pointed out.

"The amount depends on the state you're in!!! Remember that, I always thought it was just $500 till I moved to FL and worked at a Walmart," a commenter pointed out.



