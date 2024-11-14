‘I always keep a bottle in my vehicle’: Driver reveals little-known use for rubbing alcohol. Does it work?

TikTok user Ceith Griffith (@ceithgriffith) posted a trick for drivers that’ll be handy in the winter months.

In a viral clip that’s accrued over 867,000 views on the popular social media platform, he showed how to fight windshield frost. And all it requires is a relatively inexpensive household item that can be purchased at a variety of retailers.

How can you fight windshield frost in the winter?

Griffith begins his video by showing a car window that’s covered in frost.

“So in the morning, you’re in a hurry to go to school, work, or wherever you’re going in the morning,” he says, “and you come out, and your window’s frosted over like this.”

Next, he promises to delineate to his audience an effective way of quickly defrosting a window covered in ice. “I’m gonna show you how to get rid of all that in a matter of seconds,” he says.

Following this, his video cuts to him holding a bottle of 70% isopropyl alcohol solution. Griffith appears to have attached a spray nozzle to the top of the small bottle. “Get you some alcohol,” he instructs. “You can get it for a dollar just about anywhere. Any spray nozzle will screw onto the top of any alcohol bottle. Just take the alcohol, and spray on the frost.”

He then demonstrates what that looks like and as he does so, the frost immediately begins to dissipate.

“It will instantly get rid of all of it. Just turn your windshield wipers on. And you’ll be able to see in the morning,” Griffith claims.

He adds that after spraying one’s windshield with the solution, ice will become a thing of the past: “And no ice will form back on the windshield. And it makes it easier to drive back and forth to wherever you’re going.”

Should you keep a bottle of rubbing alcohol in your car?

Griffith then says that the alcohol hack is so effective, he always ensures to have some on him. However, he states that it’s important to keep a minimum 70% ratio. “Now I always keep a bottle of the alcohol inside my vehicle at all times,” he says. “As long as it’s 70% or more alcohol it will not freeze over. No matter how cold it gets outside.”

At the end of his clip, he welcomes other suggestions from folks on other helpful DIY hacks to help with everyday problems.

Today also published a list of ways to combat frost from forming on one’s windshield. For a quick fix, as demonstrated in Griffith’s clip, the outlet also recommends rubbing alcohol. The outlet spoke with John Burkhauser of Bolt on Technology about the technique.

Burkhauser explained why it’s such an effective method for instantly getting rid of frost. “Because alcohol has a very low freezing point, it causes the ice to break up and melt. This mixture will never freeze, so you can always keep it in your car for those cold mornings all season long,” he told Today.

Low freezing points, and potatoes

According to The Spruce, alcohol indeed has a very low freezing point. Water starts to turn to ice at 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Which means once many of us start entering the colder months, any condensation on our windshields and windows frosts over. However alcohol’s freezing point is -173 degrees Fahrenheit. Which explains why you can usually keep a bottle of hard liquor inside your freezer without fear of it freezing over.

It’s also a bad idea to try and throw a pot of hot water over your windshield, Today stated. That’s because, in some cases, it could crack or even shatter the glass. So instead of reaching for the hot kettle, grab that isopropyl alcohol instead.

The website went on to recommend another frost-fighting method. This one, however, prevents ice from ever forming on your windshield to begin with. All you need is a half a potato.

If you cut a spud in half and then use the natural juices in it to coat your windshield, that should stop frost formations. Burkhauser says that potato juice is used on Tennessee roads to prevent them from becoming icy. Live Science explains that the sugars in potato juice, and other vegetables like beets, lower the freezing temperature of water.

Giatec Scientific also stated that there are some towns that turn to beet juice for winter road treatments. Not only is it an effective snow-fighting tool, but it contains less harmful chemicals than salt melt solutions.

TikTokers weigh in

One person said that they’ve utilized the hot water method for years and have never had any problems. “I’ve always just poured warm water on my windshield. My husband hollered at me one time and said it could break it. I didn’t know I had been doing it for years with no issues,’ they claimed.

Someone else said that the washer fluid we put in our vehicles is composed of alcohol. “Dude washer fluid is mostly alcohol,” they said. Windshield washer fluid’s primary ingredient is often methanol or other types of alcohol.

Another person recommended placing a ziploc bag filled with warm tap water: “Use a Zip lock bag of tap water then rub it over the frozen window – work great.”

Several folks expressed fear that the alcohol would destroy a car’s wiper blades. However, according to this car dealership, the opposite is actually true. According to the company’s post on the practice, applying alcohol to blades can actually extend its lifespan.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Griffith via Instagram DM for further information.



