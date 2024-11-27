‘I would check your other subscriptions as well’: Woman shares trick to getting Peacock for just $1.99 a month. Does it work?

A TikTok by Molly (@marketingwmolly) has gone viral, amassing over 403,000 views and sparking a conversation about a sneaky way to save money on streaming services and subscriptions. Molly highlights how attempting to cancel subscriptions often results in services offering significantly discounted rates to retain customers.

In her video, Molly explains, “If you go try to cancel your Peacock subscription, it will offer you $1.99 a month for like six months. And I would go check your other subscriptions as well. I think I got it for Hulu one time.” The strategy hinges on providers’ willingness to retain customers with enticing offers when faced with potential cancelations.

What are viewers saying?

The comments on Molly’s video reveal that this tactic resonates with many viewers. Some shared success stories, with one viewer noting, “Same with Paramount on Prime Video, they offered 99 cents!” Another added, “I tried to cancel Paramount Plus like four times and got it free for almost a year. Others mentioned using this approach on various platforms. “SiriusXM does this too. I haven’t paid full price in four years,” one commenter said. Another shared, “Peacock gave me $3.99/month without commercials for a year after I talked to a rep.”

However, not all attempts to cancel result in discounts. “I just canceled and wasn’t offered anything—just a ‘bye,’” a viewer remarked. Another added, “It just canceled my account without any offers.”

How common is this practice?

Molly’s viral TikTok echoes Lifehacker’s advice to ask for cancelations for better subscription deals. Viewers reported unlocking discounted rates or free months on services like Peacock, Hulu, and SiriusXM, aligning with the strategy to leverage retention offers. This method, especially effective around Black Friday, empowers consumers to save money while keeping their favorite subscriptions.



The tactic is not exclusive to video streaming services like Peacock or Hulu. Many subscription-based services use retention offers to prevent customers from leaving. Some viewers mentioned receiving free months or reduced pricing when attempting to cancel services like SiriusXM.

What’s the takeaway?

While this method works for many, it may not guarantee discounts for everyone. Some viewers reported difficulties navigating cancelation systems or finding that no deals were offered.

Molly’s viral video underscores the power of a savvy consumer. Since services are often reluctant to let subscribers go, the threat of cancelation can be a useful negotiation tool. However, deals may vary by platform, user history, and timing, so it’s worth experimenting to see what offers arise.

The Daily Dot reached out to Peacock via press email and to Molly via TikTok direct message.

