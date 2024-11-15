‘They stand on shopping is a pleasure’: Publix deli customer shares little-known potato wedge secret

Publix deli potato wedges fans may be delighted to find out they can purchase an entire bag of the side.

In a viral video that racked up over 60,100 views, TikToker Shawndrea Gibson (@shantell822) took viewers on a trip to the grocery. She left with a huge portion of wedges and a big smile on her face.

Does Publix sell its wedges by the bag?

Shawndrea began her clip with an important question.

“I wonder if Publix will let me buy a bag of their potato wedges,” she tells viewers.

In the next shot, she embarked on a mission to find out.

Viewers walked with the TikToker all through the store until she arrived at the deli.

“Do y’all sell the bags of y’all’s potato wedges frozen?” she asked a worker off-camera.

The worker said she would have to check and then disappeared into the back.

When she returned, she indicated to Shawndrea that she would be able to purchase the wedges by the bag.

“Oh, we can do it?” the TikToker responded, surprised.

The worker handed over a big bag of frozen wedges. Shawndrea said the grand total for them was $32.

“Thank you,” the TikToker responded, taking the bag of wedges.

Shawndrea is not the only Publix customer who took to social media with tips for getting deals at Publix. One woman went viral after she shared how she got seasoned crab clusters for only $3.85. Another racked up views after sharing Publix shopping tips.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, viewers were a bit surprised by the cost of the wedges.

“I was with you up until $32.00,” user I Am Her Boutique wrote. “Never mind let me get 6 wedges.”

“$32 is crazy, have you tried the Walmart frozen potato wedges?” user Angela commented.

Another viewer, who claimed to be a Publix worker, said she could get a far better deal on the wedges if she bought a case.

“You can buy the case for 37$ it’s 4 or 5 bags in a case I work for Publix,” user Desma Simmons546.

Others celebrated Publix’s attempts to always satisfy their customers.

“I work for Publix b4, they’ll sell u the lights out the ceiling. They stand on shopping is a pleasure,” another viewer commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Publix via email and Shawndrea Gibson via Instagram direct message and comment for more information.

