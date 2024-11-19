Newsletter: 🍔 😬 RFK Jr. smiles through the pain of Trump’s McD’s lunch

Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: How RFK Jr.’s grimace while eating McDonald’s with Trump became a meme, Bluesky users fighting to keep the worst posters on X from joining the surging social media platform, a woman being shocked at what she found inside a can of Hormel Chili , and an explainer of the “Hackerman” meme .

‘Making the new gang member do drugs’: RFK Jr.’s grimace while eating McDonald’s with Trump is an already iconic meme

RFK Jr. shared a McDonald’s meal with President-elect Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk, and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on a plane over the weekend—and the subsequent memes were all but instantaneous.

Bluesky has become a tremendously popular destination for those leaving Elon Musk’s X since the election, with millions of new accounts joining the platform in recent weeks. Now they want the worst posters on X to stay out.

A recent TikTok about a Hormel chili can foul up will make you second guess what to expect in your next tinned meal.

The Hackerman meme pokes fun at someone’s technical prowess. The character’s inflated sense of worth with simple techy solutions has been fodder for memes ever since.

One Good Thing

We cover the “best and worst” of internet culture, but sometimes the “best” can get lost in the shuffle. We’ll focus on stories that highlight the “best” in a semi-regular section called “One Good Thing.”

‘It only takes a small amount’: Handyman reveals little-known use for WD-40. Does it work?

A handyman should never be without a can of WD-40, just for its lubricating properties and ability to loosen rusted parts. But there’s a whole other way to use it that you might not know about yet.



TikTok creator Gator (@jmg8tor) put up the video explaining how he uses it, getting more than 516,000 views. He’s been previously covered in the Daily Dot, via a June story where he recommended 3-In-One RV Care Rubber Conditioner to people who drive in hot climates.



According to him, WD-40 works wonders on dirty windows .

“It will clean your glass, it’ll clean your shower glass,” he remarks at the start of the video. “It’ll clean your automobile glass, your glass on your windows at your house, any kind of glass, mirrors, all that stuff.”

People in the comments had a lot of thoughts about the hack .

Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🎭 From our friends at Passionfruit: Why we’re all obsessed with celebrity lookalike contests . Sign up for their (fabulous) newsletter here .



🛏️ Is it safe to buy a mattress off of Facebook Marketplace?



🎧 A content creator is going viral on TikTok after suggesting that Skullcandy’s headphone products are responsible for early deafness .



🛍️ This Target worker revealed the real reason an app says your product is in stock, but it’s not on the shelves .



💵 A grocery store cashier says he refused to cover the 30 cents a customer owed—leaving the shopper “shocked.”



💄 Is Ulta changing its return policy ? One shopper’s PSA about it is going viral.



🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

Mike Tyson reacts to the pigeon Jake Paul gifted him.

