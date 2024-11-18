‘Making the new gang member do drugs’: RFK Jr.’s grimace while eating McDonald’s with Trump is an already iconic meme

RFK Jr. shared a McDonald’s meal with President-elect Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk, and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on a plane over the weekend—and the subsequent memes were all but instantaneous.

RFK Jr., picked by Trump to serve as Health and Human Services Secretary, has vocally denounced Trump’s Diet Coke and fast food-heavy diet.

“Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is, like, just poison,” Kennedy said last week. You have a choice between—you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs.”

But the ex-Democratic presidential candidate-turned-independent-turned-Trump ally’s message of making America “healthy again” does not seem to have resonated in Trump’s camp… at least not yet.

“Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW,” joked Trump Jr., who shared the image of the five of them.

Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024

The picture quickly sparked a flurry of RFK Jr.-centric jokes and memes, with many people pointing out that he seemed less than thrilled by the meal.

“Holy shit he actually did the meme,” replied one person, referencing the popular Hide the Pain Harold meme.

Holy shit he actually did the meme pic.twitter.com/ebAS2sbrRV — Ricky No Chill (@RickyNoChill) November 17, 2024

“Bobby is trying to be a good sport, but really crying inside,” joked someone else.

Bobby is trying to be a good sport, but really crying inside 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/We9SHE3aAX — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 17, 2024

Quipped another account: “Making the new gang member do drugs to make sure he’s not an undercover cop.”

“Blink twice if you’re under duress,” wrote someone else.

Blink twice if you’re under duress. pic.twitter.com/42KJgvy5AC — Dick Bateman (@DickBateman66) November 17, 2024

Someone else joked that RFK Jr. might not have eaten the burger.

“I want to see proof RFK Jr actually bit into the burger,” wrote one person.

Joked another user: “RFK Jr. can’t become full MAGA until the McDonald’s hazing ritual is complete.”

RFK Jr., for his part, is not angling to ban McDonald’s as Health Secretary and published a post endorsing the American ideal of fast food.

But he is hoping to institute some changes—like bringing back beef tallow to cook fries in instead of seed oil.

