Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

I hope you are having a good start to your weekend!

Today’s top stories are about: How Elon Musk First Lady memes are spreading and why they are controversial, a man claiming he caught Uber Eats drivers in a scam , why some people are suggesting Hulk Hogan run for office , and how dry yogurt is TikTok’s favorite way to eat the dietary staple.

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

Also: Keep an eye on your inboxes in a few hours. The next round of the 2024 Daily Dot Hall of Fame is coming your way!

See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

The memes have spread, but they also have been called out .

A man claims he saw the take-out delivery scam happening in real time .

🗳️ VIRAL POLITICS

Marco Rubio cabinet nomination kickstarts unironic Hulk Hogan for Senate push

With Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) expected to be named President-elect Donald Trump’s secretary of state, CNN’s Scott Jennings suggested an unconventional choice to take his place in the Senate.

Dry yogurt is effectively dehydrated yogurt. Say what ?

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Lucky Luciano

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🤑 In a viral video, a shopper revealed a “rare” deal that lets you get a 1-year Costco membership for essentially $20.

🧑‍🏫 A high school teacher was asked an incredibly odd question by one of her students. Their video about it racked up over 1 million views .

💳 One shopper’s exhaustion over T.J. Maxx employees pushing customers to sign up for credit cards is proving to be a relatable moment online .

🚘 This driver who got her car repaired questioned how she was ever able to stop her car after seeing the state of the vehicle’s brake pads .

🏨 A hotel guest says customers at the Hilton Hawaiian Village have been required to get their own hotel amenities due to a worker’s strike. She notes that the hotel still charged her full price.

👥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the invisible victims of true crime content.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Hasan Minhaj: “She’s already been president … You can fact check me.”