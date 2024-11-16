Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Today's top stories are about: How Elon Musk First Lady memes are spreading and why they are controversial, a man claiming he caught Uber Eats drivers in a scam, why some people are suggesting Hulk Hogan run for office, and how dry yogurt is TikTok's favorite way to eat the dietary staple.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
👀 MEMES
What’s up with all those Elon Musk First Lady memes?
The memes have spread, but they also have been called out.
💸 SCAMS
‘They’re making the orders late’: Man warns against Uber Eats after catching drivers in new scam
A man claims he saw the take-out delivery scam happening in real time.
🗳️ VIRAL POLITICS
Marco Rubio cabinet nomination kickstarts unironic Hulk Hogan for Senate push
With Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) expected to be named President-elect Donald Trump’s secretary of state, CNN’s Scott Jennings suggested an unconventional choice to take his place in the Senate.
🥣 TRENDS
What is dry yogurt? All about TikTok’s new favorite way to consume the dietary staple
Dry yogurt is effectively dehydrated yogurt. Say what?
Meme History: Lucky Luciano
