‘OK cool so you know the struggle’: High schooler asks teacher how old she is. Then he asks her something unexpected

A high school teacher was asked an incredibly odd question by one of her students.

Educator Caitlyn Watts (@caitlynwatts99) shared the strange exchange in a viral TikTok video that racked up over 1.1 million views.

She also explained the encounter may have happened because she looks young.

“High schoolers literally are not scared of anything,” she wrote in the clip’s caption.

What was the student’s inappropriate question?

According to Watts, high schoolers, “don’t give a f*ck anymore.”

The exchange started with a simple question about the teachers age. Watts adds that questions about her age are common from students.

“I work at a high school. I’m young,” she expalins.

After she told the student that she was 24, he apparently thought she would be more understanding about his request.

She continues, “He goes ‘Oh, okay cool. So you know the struggle.’”

That’s when he made an outrageous request.

“Can I go to the bathroom and hit my vape?” he allegedly asked his school teacher.

Watts was absolutely dumbfounded by the student’s audacity to ask such a question. She could barely find the words to continue tell her story.

However, she made it clear that such behavior was unacceptable.

“‘Joke is on you. I stopped vaping a long time ago. That stuff will kill you,’” she says she told the student.

The teacher also reports that she “followed protocol,” by confiscating the vape and sending the student to the office.

Still, the encounter left her shocked.

Teachers discuss setting boundaries

The topic of student-teacher boundaries has generated plenty of viral content on TikTok.

One educator went viral after telling a story about a parent who thought she recognized her from social media. Fortunately, the parent had mistaken her for another content creator.

Others have discussed not coming out to students, and whether or not it’s appropriate to allow hair and nail grooming in the classroom.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many laughed at the teacher’s interaction with her student.

“This is funny af bc he was dead serious,” one user said.

“The courage that must of took left you utterly speechless,” another laughed.

“Flabbergasted,” someone else wrote.

