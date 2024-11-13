What is dry yogurt? All about TikTok’s new favorite way to consume the dietary staple

If you pay attention to nutritional content—both in your food and online—you know that yogurt is part of a healthy diet for many people. It’s very versatile. You can both add it to things or add things to it. It’s possible to create a myriad of meals with yogurt.

Chances are, you feel like you’ve seen all that can be done with the ingredient. The newfound popularity of dry yogurt is here to make you think twice.

What is dry yogurt?

Dry yogurt is effectively dehydrated yogurt.

Say what? Well, according to ThinkUSA Dairy, “There is no standard of identity for yogurt powders, but generally, they are made from cultured milk. They are typically manufactured using skim milk that is pasteurized. After pasteurization, the milk is cooled to incubation temperature (40-43C) and yogurt cultures are added.”

How do you make dry yogurt?

You can achieve dehydrating yogurt in a few different ways. They have presses made especially for this, which are similar to tofu presses if you have one handy.

If you don’t have a press, consider that you’ll need something that you can stack on top of the yogurt in the bowl to apply pressure.

Often, you mix the yogurt with a fruit powder or food coloring. Then, you place it in a bowl lined with a cheesecloth or paper towel, depending on the technique you choose.

Transport your setup to your refrigerator and check in on it after two days to assess if it’s ready. Consistencies in videos vary, with some describing it as a cream cheese spread-like consistency while others describe it a bit closer to a thicker peanut butter.

Some people really enjoy dry yogurt

A quick scroll through TikTok will show you dry yogurt fans are getting creative with it! From super aesthetically pleasing bowls to mashups, ASMR videos, and more, we’re seeing all the ways we can enjoy and appreciate dry yogurt.

Other people aren’t too crazy about it

Every trend isn’t for everybody! There are some TikTokers passing on this trend, with many citing the snack’s texture as a sensory nightmare. Whether or not it’s something to add into your rotation definitely depends on your experience. Try it and see!

Would you consider trying the dry yogurt trend?

