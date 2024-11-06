‘This will help so much with gas and groceries’: Shopper reveals ‘rare’ deal that lets you get 1-year Costco membership for essentially $20

For $65 a year, Costco members can access benefits like low gas prices at the chain’s gas stations, 90-day guarantees on appliances, and travel perks. A popular couponer on TikTok is encouraging her followers to take advantage of a rare deal that will make the membership essentially only $20.

TikTok user Karla (@karlasavings) is based in California, and she shares her money-saving tips and tricks with her whopping 1.2 million followers.

“I’m not gonna even get into how rare this deal is because I don’t want you to miss it,” she says in a video with 1.1 million views.

Then, she points to the greenscreen that features the basic Gold Star membership package plus a $45 digital Costco shop card (aka a gift card).

“We have a Costco one-year membership. It’s [$65]. That’s what you’re gonna pay, but then you’re gonna get a $45 Costco shop card, essentially making your one-year membership only [$20],” she says.

But there is a catch.

“Unfortunately, this is only for new members and for those that the membership expired prior to this date,” the content creator explains, gesturing to the April 2023 date in the text overlay. “You will receive the Costco shop card with the email that you used to sign up.”

Karla urges her followers to sign up fast. “Don’t miss out because last time this deal ended super quick,” she says.

The last time this deal was advertised was in 2023.

The Daily Dot reached out to Karla via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as to Costco via media contact form.

Viewers had mixed experiences about the deal

Viewers who have tried to get the deal shared their results in Karla’s comments section.

“Just got my membership!! this will help so much with gas and groceries bc i always have to track down my parents to borrow their card. thank you karla!!” one viewer praised.

“When they sent the digital shop card, it was an invalid link… never got a response back,” another shared.

“I did that and never got my shop card,” a second echoed.

How to sign up

The deal is available on Groupon. You can select either the Gold Membership or the Executive Membership. Both come with the $45 shop card. After you sign up, the shop card should arrive within two weeks via email. That’s probably why some TikTokers claimed they haven’t received theirs yet.

