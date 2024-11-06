‘They are still charging full price’: Hilton guests are required to get their own towels, goods. This is how they have to serve themselves

A hotel guest says customers at the Hilton Hawaiian Village have been required to get their own hotel amenities due to a worker’s strike. She notes that the hotel still charged her full price.

Content creator Lisa Opie (@lisaopie_) describes the situation at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. She says the hotel laid out room amenities at a setup station and asked guests to get their own supplies.

In a TikTok that received over 3.1 million views, Opie films a large stockpile of toilet paper, towels, and other toiletries.

“Due to the strikes at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, there is no housekeeping so this is how they distributed items like towels, tissues, toilet paper etc. to the Hilton hotel guests,” she writes in the video’s text overlay.

She then adds, “They are still charging full price and $65 resort fee and of course $72 parking.”

Opie writes in the video’s caption, “They said if we need towels they are on the 19th floor of the hotel and the Hilton Hawaiian Village guests are livid.”

Users weigh in

Users had mixed reactions to the Hilton asking its guests to get their own amenities while offering no compensation.

“I mean honestly…this is easier/faster than calling for the items. I wouldn’t mind grabbing what I needed WHEN I needed it lol,” one user wrote.

“People are missing the point. Her complaint isn’t with the strikers, it’s with the hotel still charging as if service is at its usual standard,” a second commenter weighed in.

“I wouldn’t mind this setup actually. Pain to get extras most stays. The parking and resort fees are a hard NO,” said a third comment.

“I hope [the workers] get their raises and are one day able to take their families on nice vacations like this,” yet another user shared.

Why are Hilton hotel workers in Hawaii on strike?

Contract negotiations between the Hilton, which is Hawaii’s largest resort, and UNITED HERE Local 5, Hawaii’s hospitality and healthcare union, have been ongoing since April. UNITE HERE represents over 1,800 workers at the hotel, from housekeeping staff to restaurant workers and maintenance employees.

Workers from the Hilton have been on strike since September 4th. Just this week, the Hilton and UNITED HERE Local 5 announced that a tentative labor agreement had been reached this past weekend. The consensus ended the 40-day strike. The new contract includes wage increases, more affordable health care, and staffing and workload protections.

In light of the announcement, Ed Schack, a veteran cook at the Hilton Hawaiian Village for 35 years, said, “I could not be more proud of my coworkers and my union for reaching a tentative agreement that accomplishes our major goals that put a real value on the importance of our jobs as hospitality workers. At the same time, I know the fight is not over yet and I am ready to stand behind other hotel workers fighting for a fair contract.”

More than 3,200 union members at other hotels in Hawaii like the Hyatt, Kyo-ya, and Marriott are still working without a contract and could strike at any time, the union reports.

The Daily Dot reached out to Opie, UNITED HERE Local 5, and the Hilton Hawaii Village Resort via email for further updates.

