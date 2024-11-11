Newsletter: 🧀 Mac and cheese recipe is gripping the internet

Featured Video

Today’s top stories are about: a mac and cheese recipe on TikTok that has the internet in a heated debate, a dispatch from Indian Country, where internet access continues to be a concern , an excuse to giggle at the history of the “No, this is Patrick” meme , and an update on Peanut The Squirrel .

🧀 VIRAL FOOD

A TikToker named Tini made mac and cheese and it broke the internet

Two and a half pounds of cheese and a dream.

Indigenous folks are concerned about what the FCC will look like under Trump, and how this will affect longstanding connectivity efforts.

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? No, this is Patrick.

There was a squirrel spotting by Harris’ speech.

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Did the ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl get 75,000 votes in the election?

🍕 This woman went to buy pizza at Costco’s food court. Then a worker intervened .



🔋 Why did this Tesla driver need to get a tow truck to the recharging station?



🍫 Is there a difference between left Twix and right Twix ?



🛏️ The Couple Texting in Bed meme is an exploitable image macro that began as a two-panel webcomic strip featuring a man and a woman texting in bed .



🛒 A shopper slyly called out Walmart pickers for not properly fulfilling her order . Viewers are split on her approach.



💼 From the Daily Dot archive: For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous ( sometimes ).

WOULD YOU MAKE THE VIRAL MAC AND CHEESE RECIPE?

Kathryn Hahn is the first woman in Marvel to break this cheeky record.

🎶 Now Playing: “Nobody Does It Better” by Nate Dogg ft. Warren G 🎶