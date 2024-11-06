‘No This Is Patrick’ meme history

No, This Is Patrick is a catchphrase popularized by a Nov. 2000, Season 2, Episode 23, of SpongeBob Squarepants titled “Big Pink Loser/Bubble Buddy.” The meme finds Patrick Starr trying to be just like his best friend SpongeBob, which includes picking up a gig at the Krusty Krab—but it doesn’t quite go as planned.

In the scene, Patrick is taking phone orders. When the phone rings, he answers it, and a customer asks, “Is this the Krusty Krab?” to which Patrick replies, “No this is Patrick,” before setting the phone back in its cradle.

After three similar phone calls, Patrick starts to get frustrated. He mumbles to himself, “I’m not a Krusty Krab.”

Meme basics

Meme creator : Meme Arsenal

: Meme Arsenal Meme type: Catchphrase, Reaction

Catchphrase, Reaction First appearance: November 2004

November 2004 Origin source: SpongeBob Squarepants Season 2, Episode 23

SpongeBob Squarepants Season 2, Episode 23 Peak popularity: May 2015



What episode does Patrick say, ‘No, This is Patrick’?

The scene is featured in Season 2, Episode 23 titled “Big Pink Loser/Bubble Buddy.”

Spread

The meme first appeared on Nov. 6, 2004, on a meme website called Meme Arsenal. A screengrab of Patrick yelling into the phone was paired with lyrics from “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It reads, “Is this real life? Is this fantasy?” with the phrase as the punchline.

In 2007, the meme got another big boost on YouTube after @ItamiBukoto someone mashed up the No, This Is Patrick scene with the “This Is Sparta!” moment from 3000.

Popularity

In May 2015, an r/AskReddit question prompted people to respond with their favorite SpongeBob quote, many of whom chose “No this is Patrick.”

From 2016 on, SpongeBob Squarepants memes in general enjoyed increased popularity. This led many people back to the simple but funny early series scene.

Meme examples

