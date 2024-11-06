Advertisement
Memes

‘No This Is Patrick’ meme history

THIS! IS! PATRICK

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Patrick Starfish yelling into phone

No, This Is Patrick is a catchphrase popularized by a Nov. 2000, Season 2, Episode 23, of SpongeBob Squarepants titled “Big Pink Loser/Bubble Buddy.” The meme finds Patrick Starr trying to be just like his best friend SpongeBob, which includes picking up a gig at the Krusty Krab—but it doesn’t quite go as planned.

Featured Video

In the scene, Patrick is taking phone orders. When the phone rings, he answers it, and a customer asks, “Is this the Krusty Krab?” to which Patrick replies, “No this is Patrick,” before setting the phone back in its cradle.

After three similar phone calls, Patrick starts to get frustrated. He mumbles to himself, “I’m not a Krusty Krab.”

patrick starr "no this is patrick"
@daddydoo/Tenor
Advertisement

Meme basics

  • Meme creator: Meme Arsenal
  • Meme type: Catchphrase, Reaction
  • First appearance: November 2004
  • Origin source: SpongeBob Squarepants Season 2, Episode 23
  • Peak popularity: May 2015
    no this is patrick google trends

What episode does Patrick say, ‘No, This is Patrick’?

The scene is featured in Season 2, Episode 23 titled “Big Pink Loser/Bubble Buddy.”

Advertisement

Spread

The meme first appeared on Nov. 6, 2004, on a meme website called Meme Arsenal. A screengrab of Patrick yelling into the phone was paired with lyrics from “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It reads, “Is this real life? Is this fantasy?” with the phrase as the punchline.

bohemian rhapsody no this is patrick
Meme Arsenal

In 2007, the meme got another big boost on YouTube after @ItamiBukoto someone mashed up the No, This Is Patrick scene with the “This Is Sparta!” moment from 3000.

Advertisement
this is sparta this is patrick
Meme Arsenal

Popularity

In May 2015, an r/AskReddit question prompted people to respond with their favorite SpongeBob quote, many of whom chose “No this is Patrick.”

From 2016 on, SpongeBob Squarepants memes in general enjoyed increased popularity. This led many people back to the simple but funny early series scene.

Advertisement

Meme examples

no this is patrick cars meme
MemeDroid
no this is patrick pokemon card
MemeDroid
criminal no this is patrick
MemeDroid
Advertisement
In Body Image
@uncreative-and-indecisive/Tumblr
wrong name no this is patrick
@uncreative-and-indecisive/Tumblr
this is a mcdonalds no this is patrick
@uncreative-and-indecisive/Tumblr
when somebody calls you at 3am
@uncreative-and-indecisive/Tumblr
Advertisement
is this travis kelce? no this is patrick
@ethanethermemer/IMGFLIP
is this patrick no this is the krusty krab
@ethanethermemer/IMGFLIP
yes this is patrick
@ethanethermemer/IMGFLIP
@ethanethermemer/IMGFLIP
Advertisement
In Body Image
@NormanTiedra/IMGFLIP

More SpongeBob memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

catchphrase Memes SpongeBob Memes SpongeBob Squarepants
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot