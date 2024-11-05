‘I am never gonna be able to go’: Woman goes to buy pizza at Costco’s food court. Then a worker intervenes

Costco is beloved for many reasons, including its low prices and incredible return policy.

One of the reasons that people find themselves flocking to the store, however, has nothing to do with what’s on the shelves. Instead, it’s the food that’s offered in the chain’s restaurant.

The Costco food court is famous for its hot dog deal, chicken bake, and more. That said, some have lodged complaints against the chain for its food offerings as of late. For example, earlier this year, one internet user claimed that the stores would be raising their food prices—and that memberships would soon be needed to eat at the food court.

Now, it seems that this day has come to pass, as evidenced by several videos on the topic shared to TikTok.

Do you need a Costco membership to eat at the food court?

In a video with over 298,000 views, TikTok user Brittany Hotte (@socialbrit) alleges that she was asked to show her card upon entering the Costco food court, which was a surprise given that, she claims, Costco employees told her in the past that this wasn’t necessary.

“Now, they are super strict and you cannot walk in through the exit to go to the food court or the pharmacy,” she explains. “You used to be able to do that without a membership. Anybody used to be able to use the food court and anybody used to be able to use the pharmacy. You did not have to have a membership.”

According to Hotte, on a recent trip, she and her boyfriend entered through the exit and started to make their way to the food court. However, they were soon stopped by an employee who told them that they could not enter unless they had a Costco card.

As Hotte does not have a Costco card and was simply tagging along with her boyfriend’s family card, this prevents her from returning without him.

“That is so annoying, because Costco’s Pharmacy is a really good price, especially if you are using GoodRx,” she says. “They have, like, really great prices, but now you have to have a membership to use the pharmacy.”

Have you always needed a membership to use the food court and pharmacy?

According to CNET, Costco has required a membership to purchase anything from its food court since early 2020.

That said, enforcement seemed lax, and only recently did the chain appear to begin pushing customers without memberships away from dining at the food court.

Luckily for Hotte, she appears to be mistaken about Costco’s pharmacy policy. According to the company’s website, “You don’t need to be a Costco member to purchase Costco Pharmacy prescriptions online or at our warehouses.”

The TikToker follows up

In response to this video, the TikToker faced some criticism, which eventually led to her posting a follow-up video to share more of her thoughts.

In this video, she explains that she is “all for people finding ways around rules to save themselves some money.”

“I’m not acting entitled. I just literally don’t care. I don’t care,” she states. “I will continue to find ways to use Costco without having to spend my own money on a membership because they don’t need my $60.”

To those who say that Costco makes its money off memberships and she should therefore sign up for one, Hotte counters that the company made $6 billion last year. This is true; the company posted a net profit of $6.29 billion in 2023.

“I think they’re fine without my $60 for a membership,” she says. “And even if I did spend my own money on a membership, I would literally not care if a non-member walked into the building. I would not care if a non-member used the food court.”

In the comments section, users largely agreed with Hotte’s assessment.

“You’re right about that! I pay for Costco because I just want to, but I let anyone who needs it use it. I’ll go in and walk around while they shop,” detailed a commenter. “I’m all about taking what you can from corporations.”

“Its true! I saw one person react to your video and they made it seem like you were trying to destroy a business,” offered another. “It’s not a big deal. I’m on your side lol.”

“i let a grandma use my card to buy 4 gallons of milk for her grandchildren,” shared a third. “will do it again.”

We’ve reached out to Costco via media contact form and Hotte via email.



