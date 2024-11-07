Some right-wingers think that Peanut the Squirrel—whose euthanization drew furious outrage—came back to life to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump winning the 2024 race.

The posts are based on a video clip from before Vice President Kamala Harris’ concession speech, in which a squirrel can be seen running briefly near the podium.

“Peanut really came back to do a victory lap prior to Kamala’s speech,” one X user quipped.

Peanut really came back to do a victory lap prior to Kamala’s speech pic.twitter.com/OgW0QGlJf9 — greg (@greg16676935420) November 6, 2024

“The spirit of Peanut came back for Kamala’s concession speech just to remind the Democrats not to ever mess with the squirrels again,” concurred one prominent right-wing influencer.

“Trump winning resurrected Peanut,” posted someone else. “It’s a miracle.”

Peanut—an orphaned squirrel whose owner says he was rescued after witnessing his mother be killed by a car—rose to social media stardom until he was seized and killed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on Oct. 30.

Authorities claim Peanut was put down to be tested for rabies after he bit someone during the raid. Peanut’s owner disputes that claim, saying he didn’t see that occur and those involved were wearing gloves.

In the days leading up to the election, Peanut’s death was widely mourned by fans online—and he became an ironic, symbolic example of government overreach to many right-wingers online.

Elon Musk and several pro-Trump influencers posted Peanut the Squirrel memes and jokes saying his death presaged a Trump win.

Now vindicated, they’re posting Peanut memes again about him coming back from beyond the grave to celebrate the outcome of the presidential race.

“The prophecy has been fulfilled,” wrote one X user, along with an image of a large, ghost version of Peanut having Trump’s back.

“Thank you Peanut!!” wrote someone else of Peanut superimposed above a fully red electoral map.

The squirrel’s appearance before Harris’ speech led one person to conclude: “Welp..it’s official.. We are in the Matrix.”

Replied someone else: “God has a sense of humour.”

