Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

I hope your weekend is off to a good start! Our top stories today are about: A woman thinking her neighbor is spying on her with a hidden camera inside a fake owl, why people are blaming Kamala Harris’ loss on George Clooney , an explainer of the Matthew McConaughey smoking meme (which I personally use all the time), and a Cold Stone customer being so disgusted she walked out mid-order .

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you.

Also, don’t forget to keep an eye on your inboxes in a few hours for the next round of the Daily Dot Hall of Fame. Make sure to vote!

P.S. — If you didn’t take our weekly news quiz yesterday, you still can! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Click or Treat” sweatshirt.

Advertisement

See you next week!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A content creator is going viral after sharing with viewers that she believes her neighbor is spying on her with a hidden camera hidden in a fake owl.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

Hollywood icon George Clooney, who urged President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, is now facing blame for the election results .

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

The Matthew McConaughey Smoking meme (aka Rust Cohle Smoking) is a still photo of McConaughey’s character Rust Cohle from the HBO series True Detective, and is most often used as a reaction image to express worry, anxiety or an intense fixation on a topic .

➤READ MORE

This Cold Stone customer was so disgusted after witnessing a worker’s lack of cleanliness that she abandoned the ice cream she’d been craving.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: English or Spanish?

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚽 This toilet expert reveals the best—and the worst—value toilet you can buy at Lowe’s . Do you agree with his assessment?

Advertisement

🥪 Restaurants add pickles to food to enhance flavor. And now this Jimmy John’s worker is showing how exactly the chain preps its Picklewiches .

💸 A content creator is going viral on TikTok after exposing what she thinks is a new DoorDash scam .

🌺 How did prom pictures damage this woman’s brand-new Jeep ?

🍗 This Buffalo Wild Wings customer posted a viral PSA after discovering the chain’s 6 for $19.99 deal .

Advertisement

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Jesse Eisenberg explains the hilarious reason he started acting.