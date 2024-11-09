Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
🦉 WTF
‘That is scary, strange, and creepy’: Woman thinks she’s being filmed on a hidden camera by her neighbor. Is she right?
A content creator is going viral after sharing with viewers that she believes her neighbor is spying on her with a hidden camera hidden in a fake owl.
🗳️ VIRAL POLITICS
Why is Harris’ loss getting pinned on George Clooney?
Hollywood icon George Clooney, who urged President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, is now facing blame for the election results.
🚬 MEMES
The Matthew McConaughey Smoking meme is all of us, on the internet, at any given point
The Matthew McConaughey Smoking meme (aka Rust Cohle Smoking) is a still photo of McConaughey’s character Rust Cohle from the HBO series True Detective, and is most often used as a reaction image to express worry, anxiety or an intense fixation on a topic.
🍨 YIKES
Cold Stone customer walks out mid-order after noticing something unusual about the worker
This Cold Stone customer was so disgusted after witnessing a worker’s lack of cleanliness that she abandoned the ice cream she’d been craving.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: English or Spanish?
Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🚽 This toilet expert reveals the best—and the worst—value toilet you can buy at Lowe’s. Do you agree with his assessment?
🥪 Restaurants add pickles to food to enhance flavor. And now this Jimmy John’s worker is showing how exactly the chain preps its Picklewiches.
💸 A content creator is going viral on TikTok after exposing what she thinks is a new DoorDash scam.
🌺 How did prom pictures damage this woman’s brand-new Jeep?
🍗 This Buffalo Wild Wings customer posted a viral PSA after discovering the chain’s 6 for $19.99 deal.
🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?
